Scottish Coronavirus: Holiday Coach Converts to Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Unit





health The Holiday Coach has been converted into a Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Unit operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS). Friday, February 5, 2021 4:45 pm A free coach from Rocks and Glen Holidays in Ghatchurn, the coach will deliver the vaccine to 400 people in remote areas of the Tayside region of Stanley, Perthshire this week. Ambulances with SAS-trained vaccinated people also visit patients’ homes in the countryside of Perthshire to vaccinate. sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News The first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is given to clinically vulnerable patients and patients aged 70-79 years. Photo: Scottish Ambulance Service Pilot coaches and automotive initiatives will be developed by SAS and the Scottish Government and will eventually be rolled out to other health committees. The appointment is booked at the clinic of a general practitioner. Mobile vaccination units are an important aspect of the Scottish Government’s expansion into more rural areas. Jim Ward, medical director of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: We have already vaccinated more than 5,000 staff, community first responders and students. This is a great effort by everyone involved. “The bus is essentially a mobile vaccination clinic with access to remote and rural areas of Scotland, where trained medical professionals are protected so that people can come and be vaccinated in a safe environment. The car will allow people who cannot leave the house to be vaccinated. “We also received great feedback from those who were vaccinated by bus and those who visited our homes. We are very grateful to Lochs and Glens Holidays for providing the bus and other health commissioners. We look forward to working with the Society and colleagues in the Scottish Government to develop the initiative and expand it to other parts of Scotland. “ Dr. Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside, said: “The vaccination program is well underway in Tayside, with more than 60,000 people already vaccinated in Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross. “This mobile service from the Scottish Ambulance Service will help provide additional capacity to support the GP and local vaccination teams as they move to the next stage of the program.” Message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We rely more on your support than ever before because the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers. If you haven’t done so already, consider supporting credible, fact-finding journalism. Digital subscription.

