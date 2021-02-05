Go Red for Women emphasizes the importance of heart health





Self-proclaimed “hearty eater” Denny’s Burton, a healthy resident, said she wasn’t a health-first person. “I always said in my head that I didn’t need to exercise because I was small, but it wasn’t,” Burton said. After suffering from chest pain for a while, the doctor said. It was a non-heart problem and she suffered a small stroke in April. “One day, I was really dizzy, and when I called my daughter, I felt dizzy.” She said, “Call 911 and I’m on the way.” When an ambulance came and checked her out, her blood pressure was 187, over 125. Suddenly she couldn’t speak and had a stroke. “It was a terrifying moment. It was a terrifying moment,” Burton said. She was taken to the hospital and eventually returned home, but was also under the control of Dr. Odaime Kesada, Medical Director of the Women’s Heart Center at Christ Hospital. Dr. Kesada conducted an extensive examination and diagnosed Burton with microvascular heart disease. “This is not a trivial illness. It is actually a real illness associated with bad consequences and is more common in women than in men,” said Dr. Kesada. Dr. Kesada has devoted his life’s work to helping women like Burton. It is heart disease that is fighting the biggest murderer of women. According to the American Heart Association, one-third of women’s deaths are due to heart disease. February is American Heart Month and Friday is “Red Day for Women”. The goal is to bring the perception that heart disease is the biggest murderer of women. Dr. Kesada said it is important to use this month to educate people about the differences between men and women when it comes to heart disease. “In the last few years, heart disease is still recognized as the biggest murderer of women, but it is still taught to be a man’s disease,” said Dr. Kesada. She often said that women have bad results because they show different symptoms. She said that women do not always receive the same type of treatment because of their different presentations. “The typical heart attack we think of is in the movie, but chest pain is crushed and you call 911 and eventually go to the hospital, right? In women, they’re always that classic. I don’t have chest pain, “Dr. Kesada said. She continued to explain how a heart attack appears in women. “Upper stomach pain, nausea / vomiting, jaw pain, arm pain, extreme malaise. If a woman feels sick, she may be a sign of a heart attack and should seek care. I recommend that. “Dr. Kesada said prevention is the key. She said knowing your cholesterol, blood pressure levels, glucose levels, weight and obesity index is a great place to start. “If you know them and your anomalies, it’s important to seek care early, not later. Of course, it’s better to prevent these numbers from becoming anomalous. So how do you do that? Do you do it from exercise through good nutrition, good self-care, and stress and health relief. You are living an overall healthy life, “Dr. Kesada explained. She often said it was important to know the risk factors specific to women. “The harmful consequences of pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia, are now recognized as important risk factors that increase the risk of heart disease. 2x higher risk. 4x higher risk of hypertension. 4x higher risk of heart failure. Higher. Therefore, these are real illnesses that put women at greater risk, and they are not widely recognized, “said Dr. Kesada. Dr. Kesada said it would never be too late to get started, even if no precautions were taken in the past. She also said that the treatment of her patients diagnosed with heart disease is very similar to their preventive techniques. Burton’s treatment plan includes medication, a healthy diet, and exercise. “I feel very good. I can move around. I can climb the stairs without stopping or breathing in. It’s very good. It’s very good,” Burton said. I did. As I get older, I have a message to share with everyone. “Be careful from an early age to an adult. Don’t wait until you’re old and can’t do anything.” Burton not only changed these lifestyles, but Burton said, “I myself. For herself, but for her four children and her seventeen grandchildren, she said, “I’m grateful that it happened because it could have been worse.” Dr. Kesada’s research and research has been widely published. In February, Dr. Kesada partnered with the Cincinnati-based Wise Wellness Guild to educate women about heart health and held a live heart discussion on February 10. Learn how to join at the following link. Dr. Kesada is also an active research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study is ev. Elucidate the relationship between pre-eclampsia and future cardiovascular disease. This study compares the cardiac function of women with pre-eclampsia with that of women with normal pregnancy. Registration for the “Preeclampsia: Routes to Future Cardiovascular Diseases” study is now open. If you are 18 years of age or older and have had pre-eclampsia during pregnancy, or if you have a healthy pregnancy (for comparison), send an email to WHCResearch @ TheChristHospital.com or Lindner Research Center (513-585-). Please call 1777).

