Two other cases of British coronavirus mutants found in Mass.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says two other cases of a British coronavirus variant have been found in Massachusetts that public health officials are concerned about could dominate the country. According to the state, the state is currently identifying a total of seven cases. Variant tracking page updated regularly by CDC.. A total of 618 cases of coronavirus variants have been found nationwide, according to the CDC. This includes 611 UK variants. Five cases of another subspecies of interest from Brazil have also been found, and two cases of subspecies from South Africa have been recorded.

The arrival of variants in the United States has come at a time when the coronavirus surge that began in the fall appears to have subsided nationwide and in Massachusetts. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said this week that cases and hospitalizations “appear to be on a consistent downward trajectory” nationwide, and authorities hope the deaths will follow and begin to decline in the coming weeks. However, authorities are concerned about the variant. The UK variant will become the predominant strain in the United States by March, which could lead to a surge in cases and deaths. CDC warned.. The CDC is committed to stepping up its efforts Detects the spread of variants. UK public health services estimate that UK variants are 25% to 40% more likely to be infected than other forms of coronavirus.Added to Concern: Some Preliminary Evidence Suggests Variants may also be more deadly..And in at least in some cases the variant picked up another mutation that seems to make it High resistance to vaccine.. The CDC says it wants to know how widespread the mutants are, how the diseases caused by the mutants differ, and how the mutants affect existing tests, treatments, and vaccines. I will. According to experts, it is important to vaccinate millions of Americans before the variant causes problems. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said, “It’s very close because many people, especially high-risk elderly people, must be vaccinated before these variants become established. It will be a thing. ” He spoke at NBC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Thursday. “This will happen in the next 6-8 weeks, and it’s my time frame for vaccination of really high-risk people.” The effects of the subspecies are uncertain, and one year before the coronavirus first arrived in the United States, it was “eerie-like” with William Hanage, an epidemiology associate professor at the Center for Infectious Diseases. Harvard University School of Public Health Dynamics Washington Post Opinion Piece Thursday. “A year ago, we were nervously tracking viruses of uncertain characteristics that the world didn’t take seriously enough, and we were waiting for what would happen next. Now we are uncertain. You’ll find that you’re nervously tracking variants with properties that are certain but certainly enough to take seriously. It’s reasonable to think they could really be very serious, “he said. wrote. This report used Globe News agency materials and previous Globe Stories. Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..

