The side effects of the COVID vaccine can mimic the symptoms of breast cancer | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) (# Add parentheses when first appearing if there is no character limit





Williamsport, PA – Side effects are normal after vaccination with any type of vaccine, including COVID-19. Side effects such as malaise and pain indicate that the body’s immune system is functioning. The most common side effects of COVID-19 are injection site pain, arm pain, malaise, fever or fever, chills, pain, and headache. However, doctors have noticed another significant side effect that is similar to the common symptoms of breast cancer. “Some people also experience swollen lymph nodes, which is a completely normal immune response, which means that the body is building a defense against the virus,” said UPMC in the Sasukehana region. Dr. Rutul Dalal, Director of Infectious Diseases Medicine, said. .. Swelling of the lymph nodes, known as axillary lymphadenopathy, is found in the mammograms of patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The mammogram shows the lymph nodes under the arm, and swelling of the lymph nodes can be a symptom of breast cancer. Vaccine-related lymph node swelling occurs on the same side as the individual was vaccinated, said Dr. Holly Marshall of the University Hospital. Fox 8 Cleveland.. Patients may experience swelling of the lymph nodes 2-4 days after vaccination, usually smaller in size 2-4 weeks later. According to Marshall.. Swelling of the lymph nodes is a completely normal response to the vaccine, indicating that the body is building immunity to the virus. It is important for individuals to communicate their symptoms to their doctor, especially if they are being screened for breast cancer. “Data reported from the Pfizer and Modana vaccines show that they are safe and effective. Serious side effects are rare,” said Dr. Daral. “If you have side effects, you can use ibuprofen or acetaminophen as recommended by your caregiver. If your arm hurts, apply an ice pack to relieve discomfort.” If the pain or redness at the injection site increases after 24 hours, or if the symptoms persist after a few days, it is advisable to contact your doctor.





