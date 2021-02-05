Raise awareness of disparities and barriers in women’s heart health







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The first Friday of February each year celebrates National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. However, 80% of heart events can be prevented by education and lifestyle changes. Still, according to the American Heart Association, awareness of heart disease and its risks remains low. Heart disease does not affect all women in the same way, and the signs and symptoms may differ from those in men. CVD causes one in three women’s deaths each year.

Go Red For Women is AHA’s national movement to raise awareness and end heart disease and stroke. For more information, please visit: www.goredforwomen.org.. With Helio Cardiology today We have compiled a list of recent updates on women’s heart health, including risk factors, prevention, new treatments and more. Women at higher risk of death from cardiac arrest at night than men Women have a higher risk of sudden cardiac death at night than men, and women’s gender is an independent predictor of night events, according to a study published in. HeartRhythm.. read more Incidence, increased stroke severity in women and other groups Researchers report that women, the elderly, and people living in lower socio-economic areas have a higher incidence of stroke, with subsequent major adverse consequences. read more Normal blood glucose levels after gestational diabetes may indicate an ASCVD risk Women who develop gestational diabetes for the first time and return to normal blood sugar levels after pregnancy may be at twice the risk of developing CVD for atherosclerosis, according to new data from the CARDIA study. read more Women and men at high risk of HF hospitalization after acute MI Female patients were at increased risk of post-survival HF hospitalization for acute MI compared to male patients, according to a study published in heart.. read more Insulin resistance associated with diabetes, early onset of CHD in women Diabetes and insulin resistance appeared to be the most powerful determinants of early onset of CHD in women, according to research data published in JAMA Cardiology.. read more Statins may reduce the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer Elderly women who received early-stage breast cancer treatment with anthracyclines had fewer HF hospitalizations associated with the cardiotoxic effects of chemotherapy when exposed to statins, the researchers reported. read more Managing dyslipidemia in pregnant women who are challenging There are few evidence-based options for managing women with dyslipidemia who are pregnant or thinking about it, the speaker said in a hypothetical National Lipid Association Science Session. read more Less sedentary time may improve HF hospitalization rates for older women A reduction in daily sedentary time was associated with a lower HF hospitalization rate for postmenopausal women, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart failure.. read more Female reproductive profile may indicate future CVD risk Researchers have found that several reproductive factors, such as pre-eclampsia, preterm birth, and premature menopause, may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women. read more Increased risk of ischemic heart disease in veterans with PTSD According to data presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session, female veterans with PTSD adjust for factors such as age, mental illness, risk factors for ischemic heart disease, alcohol and illicit drug addiction, and then ischemic heart. The risk of illness has increased significantly. read more

