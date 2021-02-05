NJ reports 93 COVID deaths and 3,723 positive tests. Vaccination reached the dose of 925K administered.

New Jersey health officials reported an additional 3,723 confirmed cases on Friday Include Coronavirus A prolonged winter storm earlier this week delayed the schedule, increasing vaccination efforts to 925,000, killing another 93 people.

The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests dropped to 3,232, a 28% decrease from a week ago and a 30% decrease from a month ago. This is the lowest average of 7 days for new cases since November 14th.

Governor Phil Murphy Provided the latest update at a coronavirus briefing in Trenton hours after signing the law Expanded outdoor dining options for restaurants, bars and distilleries..in addition Indoor dining capacity increased from 25% to 35% It came into effect on Friday morning. Other venues such as gyms, personal care services and casinos were included in the 35% expansion.

More than 745,000 initial doses of the vaccine were given as daily injections increased, Murphy said.

“They aren’t just growing, they’re gaining momentum,” Murphy said. “In the past week, the number of initial doses has increased by more than 135,400. This is a 22% increase. And for residents who are currently receiving both doses, whether they are Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The number has increased by 69,258. And that’s an increase of almost 63% over the last 7 days. Obviously more doses are needed. “

According to Murphy, 71 hospitals in New Jersey reported 2,916 patients admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, a decrease of 66 from the previous day. Murphy’s hospital number was different from the number reported on the state dashboard.

Nearly 11 months have killed 21,886 inhabitants in New Jersey. 19,699 people have died and 2,187 may have died. The state reported 351 confirmed deaths in the first five days of February. The death toll in January was 2,377, the highest in any month since May.

The total number of confirmed cases was 637,357 out of more than 9.5 million PCR tests. There were also 75,967 positive antigen tests. The state has recently begun to report publicly. These cases are considered likely and health officials have warned that a positive antigen test may overlap with a confirmed PCR test.

The transmission rate reported on Friday dropped from 0.94 on Thursday to 0.092. A number less than 1 indicates that the outbreak is slowing down.

The positive rate of tests performed on Monday, the latest available day, was 6.83% of the 17,884 tests performed. However, the number of tests earlier this week could have filled half of the state with more than a foot of snow and in some places been distorted by monster snowstorms totaling more than 30 inches.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NUMBERS (sorted by newest)

Bergen County: 61,778 confirmed cases (486 new), 2,231 confirmed deaths (273 possible)

Passaic County: 48,298 confirmed cases (378 new cases), 1,451 confirmed deaths (163 possible cases)

Ocean County: 46,235 confirmed cases (345 new), 1,599 confirmed deaths (104 possible)

Middle Sex County: 61,269 confirmed cases (333 new), 1,747 confirmed deaths (221 possible)

Hudson County: 57,817 confirmed cases (322 new), 1,715 confirmed deaths (173 possible)

Essex County: 61,125 confirmed cases (310 new), 2,306 confirmed deaths (257 possible)

Monmouth County: 45,720 confirmed cases (242 new), 1,194 confirmed deaths (109 possible)

Morris County: 28,511 confirmed cases (203 new), 859 confirmed deaths (216 possible)

Burlington County: 28,587 confirmed cases (172 new), 645 confirmed deaths (49 possible)

Union County: 45,280 confirmed cases (165 new), 1,502 confirmed deaths (190 possible)

Atlantic County: 17,775 confirmed cases (141 new), 475 confirmed deaths (24 possible)

Camden County: 37,009 confirmed cases (139 new), 978 confirmed deaths (71 possible)

Somerset County: 16,745 confirmed cases (108 new), 658 confirmed deaths (97 possible)

Gloucester County: 19,528 confirmed cases (101 new), 486 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Mercer County: 24,139 confirmed cases (82 new), 791 confirmed deaths (39 possible)

Cumberland County: 11,048 confirmed cases (55 new), 296 confirmed deaths (18 possible)

Sussex County: 7,070 confirmed cases (31 new), 203 confirmed deaths (57 possible)

Warren County: 5,655 confirmed cases (31 new), 185 confirmed deaths (16 possible)

Salem County: 3,986 confirmed cases (22 new), 138 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Cape May County: 3,293 confirmed cases (21 new), 143 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Hunterdon County: 5,487 confirmed cases (17 new), 97 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

vaccination

To date, 925,579 vaccinations have been given in New Jersey. State dashboard.. Of them, 745,552 was the first of the two doses people received.

According to a running tally by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is one of the 1.43 million or more doses the state received from the federal government.

This winter storm closed all six state megasites and many other vaccination facilities for two days.

Vaccinations by county

Atlantic County: 28,650 doses

Bergen County: 102,248 doses

Burlington County: 46,344 doses

Camden County: 53,393 doses

Cape May County: 13,972 doses

Cumberland County: 13,934 doses

Essex County: 72,856 doses

Gloucester County: 31,958 doses

Hudson County: 42,429 doses

Hunterdon County: 12,429 doses

Mercer County: 25,450 doses

Middle sex county: 68,625 doses

Monmouth County: 70,246 doses

Morris County: 67,385 doses

Ocean County: 56,295 doses

Passaic County: 43,984 doses

Salem County: 5,996 doses

Somerset County: 35,856 doses

Sussex County: 15,048 doses

Union County: 45,128 doses

Warren County: 9,025 doses

Out-of-state: 33,632 doses

Unknown county: 30,696 doses

Hospitalization

As of Thursday night, there were 2,916 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed (2,623) or suspected (202) cases of COVID-19.

This includes 515 critical care or intensive care units and 342 ventilators.

According to Murphy, 436 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday and 377 were hospitalized.

Hospitalization has been slowly declining in recent weeks. The number of hospitalizations increased for the first time in eight days on Monday. The state set a record for more than 8,000 hospitalizations in April.

For school

New Jersey authorities reported six new Outbreak at school According to the latest number, the virus has 137 cases and 655 cases among students, teachers and school staff.

According to state reports, outbreaks were defined as confirmed cases of catching or infecting the virus during classroom or academic activities, and were reported in all 21 counties. COVID-19 dashboard.

These numbers do not include students or staff suspected of being infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31.1%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.5%), 18-29 (19.3%), 65-79 (11.1). Continue. %), 5-17 (7.9%), 80 and above (5.3%), and 0-4 (1.6%).

On average, the virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.49%), 65-79 (32.56%), 50-64 (15.52%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18- 29 follows. (0.36%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,713 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That number has skyrocketed again in recent months and Deaths in state nursing homes almost triple in December..

Currently there is an active outbreak At 435 facilitiesAs a result, there were 7,338 active cases for residents and 7,929 active cases for staff.

Global number

As of Friday morning, there were more than 104.9 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.28 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 26.68 million and the most deaths in more than 455,800.

