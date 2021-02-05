Encourage people with broader Covid symptoms to be tested





WIRRAL’s director of public health urges people to have a Covid test if the symptoms of the virus are more widespread.

The three main symptoms are high temperature, persistent cough, or loss of odor or taste. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should self-isolate and take the test.

However, there is also a wider set of symptoms for which people test positive. They include: diarrhea

Persistent headache

Fever and chills

Shortness of breath or dyspnea

Malaise

Muscle and body pain

sore throat

Stuffy nose or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting The new advice follows the recent identification of clusters of cases of viral E484K mutations in the Liverpool City area. Julie Webster, director of public health at Wirral, said: The epidemic of COVID-19 in our community. “The virus is constantly changing. It is important to change with the virus in order to adapt our approach and keep people safe. “You may not think you are infected with COVID-19 because you have no classic symptoms. Therefore, we have expanded the set of symptoms that can be tested at a symptom-only laboratory. “This helps prevent people from spreading the virus without their knowledge.” Walk-in slots are available at Birkenhead, Bebington, Liskeard, and Heswall symptom-only test centers, but it is advisable to reserve them to guarantee your time slot. www.wirral.gov.uk/test Or by calling 119. Symptoms-Reservation-based mobile tests only: West Car Beacon Course from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays

European Leisure Center from 10am to 3pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays



