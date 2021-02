Will it burn out? stress?Wearable sensors can measure cortisol hormone levels: research

The first type of small wearable device developed by engineers in Toronto-Lausanne, Switzerland, offers promising potential for continuous monitoring and measurement of stress hormone levels. New research It was published in Nature. Developed by the Nanoelectronic Devices Laboratory (Nanolab) and Xsensio of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), the device uses a small sensor to sweat the hormone cortisol, which is produced when the body is under stress. Detects the amount secreted by. Researchers hope that this technology will help them better understand stress-related disorders. The body secretes cortisol throughout the day as part of a way to regulate everything from metabolism to blood pressure to blood sugar, replenished early in the morning, and then gradually declines as the day goes on. When the body is facing a stressful situation, cortisol begins to work and takes over help. According to scientists, diseases such as Addison’s disease, which produces inadequate cortisol, and Cushing’s syndrome, which produces too much, can cause serious health problems. Chronic stress disturbs the body’s natural circadian rhythm and can cause many health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety, malaise, allergies, and obesity. Meanwhile, Nanolab director Adrian Ionescu said in a statement that depression and other normally more subjectively measured illnesses and health problems can also benefit from this type of device. Stated. “Reliable and wearable systems help doctors objectively quantify, for example, whether patients are suffering from depression or burnout, and whether their treatment is effective. “I will,” he said in a press release on Friday. Cortisol levels are usually obtained only at specific moments through a blood test. In contrast, a newly developed device consisting of transistors and electrodes made of graphene (a single layer of sensitive carbon atoms) can continuously monitor cortisol concentrations. Use short fragments of single-strand DNA or RNA molecules to bind the cortisol hormone. The sensor can detect the charge from the bond and measure the concentration of cortisol in sweat. “That’s an important advantage and innovative feature of our device,” said Ionesk. “Wearable, scientists can collect quantitative and objective data on specific stress-related disorders, non-invasively, accurately and instantly over the entire range of cortisol levels in human sweat. “ In this study, the device design provided a “sensitive, selective, stable” sensor, “sweat, saliva, and sweat, saliva, serum.” Esmeralda Megally, head of Xsensio, said he plans to test the device in inpatients, but hopes it will eventually be incorporated into smart bracelets and other wearable devices.

