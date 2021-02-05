New artificial intelligence prevents COVID-19 mutations

Researchers at the University of Southern California have created artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can combat urgent mutations. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)While accelerating the development of vaccines, it may help end an ongoing pandemic.Data from the study was published in the journal Science report..

The team behind the study collected data from the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB), viral pathogen resources, and the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Next, we have developed an AI tool that can speed up vaccine analysis and work on the best preventive medicine. This tool easily adapts to the analysis of viral mutations and completes the vaccine design cycle in minutes instead of the usual months or years.

By using a new tool, 95% of the compounds that could treat COVID-19 could be eliminated, focusing on the best 26 treatments possible. Of those 26, researchers identified 11 and created a vaccine that could attack viral peplomer proteins to destroy them and neutralize the replication process.

“This AI framework, which applies to the details of this virus, can provide vaccine candidates within seconds and quickly bring them into clinical trials to achieve preventive medical therapy without compromising safety. “Masu,” said the corresponding author of the Paul Bogdan study, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at USC Viterbi. “In addition, this can be adapted to help keep ahead of mutated coronaviruses around the world.”

Researchers believe that within an hour, they can validate their quality and create a new multiepitope vaccine for a new mutant within a minute. This process is usually long and lasts up to a year. This time cannot be wasted when the epidemic is spreading around the world.

“The proposed vaccine design framework can address the three most frequently observed mutations and extend to handle other potentially unknown mutations,” Bogdan said. I will.