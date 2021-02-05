Health
Pangorin coronavirus can jump to humans
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have discovered that there are important structural similarities between SARS-CoV-2 and the pangoline coronavirus. This suggests that the pangoline coronavirus can infect humans.
SARS-CoV-2 is believed to have evolved from the bat coronavirus, but its exact evolutionary path remains a mystery. There may be many undiscovered bat coronaviruses, and the differences between bat coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 make it difficult to clarify their history. Virus It may have been passed to humans via at least one other species.
In their study, Nature Communications, Scientists have identified SARS-CoV-2, the most similar bat coronavirus RaTG13 currently identified, and the peplomer protein found in coronavirus isolated from Sunda pangolin seized by authorities after being smuggled into China. I compared the structures. They found that the pangolin virus can bind to receptors from both pangolin and humans.This is different from the bat coronavirus, which could not bind effectively Human Or pangolin receptor.
Antoni Wrobel, co-author and postdoctoral training fellow at Crick’s Structural Biology of Disease Processes Laboratory, said: “By testing whether a particular virus’s peplomer can bind to different types of cell receptors, in theory, see if the virus can infect this species. “
“I’ve shown two important things here. One is that the bat virus is unlikely to infect the scale armor. The second is that the scale armor virus can infect humans. Is to have. “
The team used a cryo-Electron microscopy We will clarify in detail the structure of the peplomer protein of pangoline coronavirus, which is involved in cell binding and infection. Some parts of the pangoline virus spikes were found to be very similar to SARS-CoV-2, but others were different.
From the perspective of understanding the evolutionary path of SARS-CoV-2, this study does not confirm that this pangoline virus is part of the SARS-CoV-2 evolutionary chain. However, the findings support a variety of possible scenarios of how the coronavirus jumped from bats to humans. One possible route is that SARS-CoV-2 originated from another currently unknown bat coronavirus that could infect the scale armor and was transferred from this species to humans. Alternatively, RaTG13 or a similar bat coronavirus may have fused with another coronavirus of a different intermediate species other than Pangolin.
Donald Benton, co-lead author and postdoctoral training fellow at Crick’s Structural Biology of Disease Processes Laboratory, said: The virus passed through pangolin and infects humans. “
“But we showed it Pangolin Because the virus can infect humans, caution should be exercised against contact with this species and the termination of illegal smuggling and pangolin trade to protect against this risk. “
Steve Gamblin, Group Leader, Crick’s Structural Biology of Disease Processes Laboratory, said: “There are many unclear points about the evolution of SARS-CoV-2, but its history and seed As it passes, we understand how it works and how it continues to evolve. “
This study is based on a previous study by the Crick team, including a study published in July 2020 that discovered that the bat coronavirus RaTG13 was unable to effectively bind to human receptors.
The team continues to investigate related coronavirus spikes, including SARS-CoV-2 and other bat viruses, to better understand the mechanism of infection and evolution.
Antoni G. Wrobel et al, Pangolin-CoV Spike The structure and binding properties of glycoproteins signal the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-21006-9
Provided by
Francis Crick Institute
Quote: Pangolin coronavirus jumps to humans (February 5, 2021) obtained on February 5, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-pangolin-coronavirus-humans.html There is likely to be
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]