Daily updates on coronavirus cases throughout Erie County and the state

Six locations in Erie County are providing vaccines to the expanded Phase 1A group.

Erie County reports the lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases per day – 57 – since November 8.

Carol Grabowski spent several hours on the phone this week trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

No matter who the 79-year-old Erie woman called (pharmacy, hospital, health department), the answer was the same.

“They kept telling me to use my computer,” Grabowski said. “I didn’t have a computer, I couldn’t access it, and I told them I didn’t know how to use it.”

Gravowski is one of many elderly people in Erie County who feels left out of the COVID-19 vaccination process. Some pharmacies and medical institutions have begun vaccinations for people over the age of 65, but demand is well above current supply.

Add to the fact that some pharmacies only allow people to apply for vaccinations online. Frustration can increase.

“It’s just because I don’t have a computer and I can’t apply the way they want me,” Grabowski said. “No one was interested in helping me.”

Some organizations that currently provide or will soon provide vaccines have phone numbers for people to call.

This is a renewal of the Erie County location that is or will soon be vaccinated to the expanded Phase 1A group of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

LECOM Center for Health and Aging. You can apply by accessing https://lecomisaging.com Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Application Form” in the upper left corner of the home page.

As of Friday, all reservation times for the center in February are full. LECOM Health officials are advised to call 866-LECOM19 (866-532-6619) or send an email. Vaccine information @ lecomslc.org Add your name to the waiting list for the March appointment.

St. Vincent’s Hospital. St. Vincent announced this week that it will resume vaccination schedules for people over the age of 75 and health care workers in the coming days.

People can visit when the hospital announces that it has resumed its schedule https: /www.ahn.org, Call 814-CONNECT (814-266-6328) or visit the AHNMyChart app.

Rite Aid. Chain pharmacies recommend checking the map of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Pennsylvania Department of Health to apply for vaccination times. http://bit.ly/2MrrcKn, And click Rite Aid Pharmacy.

Giant Eagle. Chain pharmacies schedule vaccinations through a map of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine providers and their own website. https://www.gianteagle.com/covid..

Many attempts to schedule vaccination this week via Rite Aid and the Giant Eagle have been unsuccessful. I repeatedly said that both websites are not available.

Tops market. Chain pharmacies have announced that they will begin vaccination of the expanded Phase 1A Group in Pennsylvania next week. Schedule appointments via the map of the COVID-19 vaccine provider and by visiting https://www.topsmarkets.com/Covid19vaccinations..

UPMC Hamot. As part of the UPMC pilot program, Erie Hospital is immunizing people in the expanded Phase 1A group, but Hamot is doing it differently. We do not accept applications.

Instead, Hamott staff calls recent patients (starting with the oldest and recently diagnosed with a transplant or cancer) and asks if vaccination is needed. They use information from the hospital’s electronic medical records to contact the patient.

COVID-19 cases decreased on Friday

Erie County executive Kathy Dahlkemper reported on Friday 57 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the new coronavirus.

The county has the lowest number of cases per day since November 8, unless it is suspected that there will be a delay in reporting on Monday and New Year’s Day after Christmas. Dahlkemper also reported 160 new negative test results on Friday.

A total of 15,945 COVID-19 cases have occurred and 404 people have died in Erie County since the pandemic began.

By Wednesday evening, a total of 57,449 COVID-19 negative tests were reported in the county.

The county’s weekly COVID-19 measures improved again from January 22nd to 28th to January 29th to February. 4, according to the State Health Department:

The number of newly identified COVID-19 cases decreased from 620 to 553.

The incidence of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants has dropped from 229.9 to 205.0.

The positive rate of the COVID-19 test dropped from 11.9% to 10.8%.

The average daily number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 decreased from 51.4 to 41.7.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation decreased from 7.4 to 7.0.

Only the percentage of counties visiting the emergency department due to COVID-19 symptoms increased from 0.9% to 1%.

Across the state, 4,688 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, increasing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 861,674. 138 new deaths were reported throughout the state.

