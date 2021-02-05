Hudson County COVID-19 Vaccination Site List: Updated List

This article was updated at 4pm on Friday, February 5th

Hudson County, NJ – New Jersey is expanding the number of listed COVID-19 vaccination sites, and the state continues to announce new locations in Hudson County and elsewhere.

Some accept direct bookings, others do not. However, the state suggests contacting those sites to see if reservations are possible (see the list of Hudson County vaccine sites below).

State health commissioner Judith Persicily said the state plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to more than 300. State officials said the goal was to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by spring.

Governor Phil Murphy announces that New Jersey has created county-by-county Vaccine hub Report the number of vaccinations throughout the state.

Health officials said not all sites were open to the public, as some, such as prisons and mental hospitals, were not open to the public.

Vaccines are not currently available in New Jersey, but are expected to change in the near future, Persicily said. The next presidential administration of Biden has stated that it plans to significantly increase the number of vaccines available to Americans.

New Jersey has recently expanded its list of eligible individuals to allow police and fire professionals and people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated. read more: NJ Expands COVID Vaccine to People Over 65 With Medical Problems

Persichilli said the state administered at least 36 percent of the allotted vaccine dose. Hospitals administer vaccines to at least 50 percent of health care workers.

Her hope is to continue to increase the number of convention centers and large space “megasites” and to be vaccinated for 1,000 people a day.

You can check if you are eligible by visiting here. When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey?Here is the new 2021 list

What’s new this week

As of Friday 448,000 Americans I died of a virus. (You can see the states with the highest number of deaths in the past week On this CDC map.. )

The state states: “The vaccination phase is tentative and subject to change. The transfer between vaccination-eligible phases may be fluid. One phase may overlap with another. Each Not all individuals in a phase are vaccinated before joining additional groups, but not all. Groups within a particular phase are eligible to be vaccinated at the same time. “

In addition to these sites, more medical institutions, hospitals and pharmacies will be vaccinated, so it is advisable to check with your local pharmacy or supermarket. CVS said some of their stories may be vaccinated next week (27 CVS Pharmacies in New Jersey Distribute Vaccines).

On Friday, the city of Summit announced on Monday that it would open a site for all New Jersey residents in the 1A and 1B qualification groups. (Click here for details: New coronavirus vaccination center to open at summit.. )

This is now Listed public vaccine site In Union County. For now, many people only vaccinate people over the age of 18.

Alliance Health Center

115 Christopher Columbus Drive

Jersey City

18 years

(201) 451-6300

alliancech.org/



Care Point Bayonne Medical Center

29 East 29th Street Bayonne

18 years

(201) 858-6088



Christ Hospital

176 Palisade Avenue Jersey City

18 years

(201) 795-8200

Hoboken Ministry of Health

308 Willow Street Hoboken

18 years

(201) 420-2375

hobokennj.gov/vaccine

Hudson Community Health Commission-USS Juneau Center

110 Hackensack Avenue

Kearney

18 years

https://hudsoncovidvax.org/

Jersey City Medical Center

355 Grand Street Jersey City

18 years

rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine



Metropolitan Family Health Network

935 Garfield Avenue Jersey City

18 years

https://www.metropolitanfhn.com/

North Bergen Health Department

1116 43rd Street

North bergen

18 years

(201) 392-2084

North Hudson Community Action

714 31st Street

Union City

18 years

(201) 210-0200

nhcac.org

North Hudson Community Action

324 Palisade Avenue

Jersey City

18 years

(201) 210-0200

nhcac.org

North Hudson Community Action

326 Harrison Avenue

Harrison

18 years

(201) 210-0200

nhcac.org

North Hudson Community Action

1116 43rd Street

North bergen

18 years

(201) 210-0200

nhcac.org

North Hudson Community Action

5301 Broadway West New York

18 years

(201) 210-0200

https://nhcac.org/

Parishase Medical Center

7600 River Road North Bergen

18 years

(201) 854-5000

hackensackmeridianhealth.org/COVID19

RMG Hudson Hoboken

1111 Hudson Street Hoboken

18 years

https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

RMG Parishase Jersey City

324 Palisade Avenue Jersey City

18 years

https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

RMG Medical Group JFK

2440 JFK Blvd., Jersey City

https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

RMG Medical Group Bayonne

432 Broadway, Bayonne

https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

RMGPED Hoboken

609 Washington Street, Hoboken

riversidemedgroup.com

Riverside Medical Group Secocus

714 10th Street Secaucus

18 years

https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

Other information

The Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, which includes the Moderna vaccine, is a new type of vaccine that does not contain a weakened virus, but teaches human cells to make proteins that provoke an immune response (Please check this out for details).

Governor Phil Murphy reportedly said last week he wanted to start vaccination of the general public. By the anniversary..

Here’s a link to view the list of updated people Eligible in New Jersey..

The state-wide coronavirus resources are:

NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 Hotline: (800) 222-1222

Do you have any news? Email [email protected] Did you get the photo? Include explicit written permission from the photographer to use them.