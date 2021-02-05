Health
Hudson County COVID-19 Vaccination Site List: Updated List
This article was updated at 4pm on Friday, February 5th
Hudson County, NJ – New Jersey is expanding the number of listed COVID-19 vaccination sites, and the state continues to announce new locations in Hudson County and elsewhere.
Some accept direct bookings, others do not. However, the state suggests contacting those sites to see if reservations are possible (see the list of Hudson County vaccine sites below).
State health commissioner Judith Persicily said the state plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to more than 300. State officials said the goal was to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by spring.
Governor Phil Murphy announces that New Jersey has created county-by-county Vaccine hub Report the number of vaccinations throughout the state.
Health officials said not all sites were open to the public, as some, such as prisons and mental hospitals, were not open to the public.
Vaccines are not currently available in New Jersey, but are expected to change in the near future, Persicily said. The next presidential administration of Biden has stated that it plans to significantly increase the number of vaccines available to Americans.
New Jersey has recently expanded its list of eligible individuals to allow police and fire professionals and people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated. read more: NJ Expands COVID Vaccine to People Over 65 With Medical Problems
Persichilli said the state administered at least 36 percent of the allotted vaccine dose. Hospitals administer vaccines to at least 50 percent of health care workers.
Her hope is to continue to increase the number of convention centers and large space “megasites” and to be vaccinated for 1,000 people a day.
You can check if you are eligible by visiting here. When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey?Here is the new 2021 list
What’s new this week
As of Friday 448,000 Americans I died of a virus. (You can see the states with the highest number of deaths in the past week On this CDC map.. )
The state states: “The vaccination phase is tentative and subject to change. The transfer between vaccination-eligible phases may be fluid. One phase may overlap with another. Each Not all individuals in a phase are vaccinated before joining additional groups, but not all. Groups within a particular phase are eligible to be vaccinated at the same time. “
In addition to these sites, more medical institutions, hospitals and pharmacies will be vaccinated, so it is advisable to check with your local pharmacy or supermarket. CVS said some of their stories may be vaccinated next week (27 CVS Pharmacies in New Jersey Distribute Vaccines).
On Friday, the city of Summit announced on Monday that it would open a site for all New Jersey residents in the 1A and 1B qualification groups. (Click here for details: New coronavirus vaccination center to open at summit.. )
This is now Listed public vaccine site In Union County. For now, many people only vaccinate people over the age of 18.
Alliance Health Center
115 Christopher Columbus Drive
Jersey City
18 years
(201) 451-6300
alliancech.org/
Care Point Bayonne Medical Center
29 East 29th Street Bayonne
18 years
(201) 858-6088
Christ Hospital
176 Palisade Avenue Jersey City
18 years
(201) 795-8200
Hoboken Ministry of Health
308 Willow Street Hoboken
18 years
(201) 420-2375
hobokennj.gov/vaccine
Hudson Community Health Commission-USS Juneau Center
110 Hackensack Avenue
Kearney
18 years
https://hudsoncovidvax.org/
Jersey City Medical Center
355 Grand Street Jersey City
18 years
rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine
Metropolitan Family Health Network
935 Garfield Avenue Jersey City
18 years
https://www.metropolitanfhn.com/
North Bergen Health Department
1116 43rd Street
North bergen
18 years
(201) 392-2084
North Hudson Community Action
714 31st Street
Union City
18 years
(201) 210-0200
nhcac.org
North Hudson Community Action
324 Palisade Avenue
Jersey City
18 years
(201) 210-0200
nhcac.org
North Hudson Community Action
326 Harrison Avenue
Harrison
18 years
(201) 210-0200
nhcac.org
North Hudson Community Action
1116 43rd Street
North bergen
18 years
(201) 210-0200
nhcac.org
North Hudson Community Action
5301 Broadway West New York
18 years
(201) 210-0200
https://nhcac.org/
Parishase Medical Center
7600 River Road North Bergen
18 years
(201) 854-5000
hackensackmeridianhealth.org/COVID19
RMG Hudson Hoboken
1111 Hudson Street Hoboken
18 years
https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/
RMG Parishase Jersey City
324 Palisade Avenue Jersey City
18 years
https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/
RMG Medical Group JFK
2440 JFK Blvd., Jersey City
https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/
RMG Medical Group Bayonne
432 Broadway, Bayonne
https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/
RMGPED Hoboken
609 Washington Street, Hoboken
Riverside Medical Group Secocus
714 10th Street Secaucus
18 years
https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/
Other information
- The Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, which includes the Moderna vaccine, is a new type of vaccine that does not contain a weakened virus, but teaches human cells to make proteins that provoke an immune response (Please check this out for details).
- Governor Phil Murphy reportedly said last week he wanted to start vaccination of the general public. By the anniversary..
- Here’s a link to view the list of updated people Eligible in New Jersey..
The state-wide coronavirus resources are:
- NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/
- General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1
- NJ COVID-19 Hotline: (800) 222-1222
Do you have any news? Email [email protected] Did you get the photo? Include explicit written permission from the photographer to use them.
