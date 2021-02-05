Stay-at-home order has expired in Kaiyahoga County





The bill, which was not a law-enforceable order, came into force in mid-November.

Cleveland — Kaiyahoga County allowed the stay-at-home order to expire on January 31st. Health Commissioner Terry Alan confirmed on Friday. Alain said in a weekly press conference with leaders from other counties that there was a “welcome decline” in the area. COVID-19 Number of cases in the last few weeks, reflecting state-wide trends. However, he also noted that the county was four times higher than the CDC’s recommendations for widespread incidence, a level 3 “red” emergency in Ohio’s coronavirus advisory system. did. “We strongly encourage residents to continue to follow the guidance,” Alain said. “We know that these precautions work. We should not be vigilant or consider the threat of COVID-19 infection to be a thing of the past.” Latest COVID-19 data for Kaiyahoga County @CCBH_Net.. As always, the latest information, data, and safety guidance can be found on the Kaiyahoga County Health Commission website. https://t.co/aQcRfSQfN1.. pic.twitter.com/fYQLUpwysJ — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) February 5, 2021 The stay-at-home order for Kaiyahoga has been in effect since late November, when virus cases began to surge across the county and Ohio. Although not a enforceable order by law, it served as a recommendation to individuals and institutions when it comes to mitigating the spread of the disease. The Friday briefing was the first briefing held by Kaiyahoga County leaders in the last two weeks. Authorities announced the deployment of phase 1A and 1B county coronavirus vaccines, and Alan said the county would increase Pfizer and Moderna doses by the end of next month. He and others believe this will give health professionals a better shot of the minority community, which statistics say is being vaccinated at a disproportionately low rate. .. And third, allocate at least 20% of the vaccine to reach the color community. This is very important.

Currently, the County Health Commission is doing what it can. Last week, they partnered with Ward Church at Warrensville Heights to take more than 500 doses. — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) February 5, 2021 Relation: COVID-19 Vaccine in Northeast Ohio: Learn more about your local provider At the last county’s COVID-19 briefing, Almond Budish Executives said the county partnered with the United Way of Greater Cleveland to strengthen 2-1-1 HelpLink for the elderly and certain other severe chronic illnesses. Announced to provide resources to affected people. Schedule and receive COVID-19 vaccination.Like us Laura Caso reported earlier this weekIn eight business days, more than 9,000 people in northeastern Ohio have sought help with the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the county has the following web pages: https://t.co/kjCXk21WrL You can check if you are eligible for the vaccine, see a map of where the doses are available, and read about the facts and myths behind the vaccine. — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) February 5, 2021 HelpLink will add 15 extra staff through additional funding from Kaiyahoga County and United Way, and will work closely with callers over the next nine weeks to provide vaccine providers available near the zip code. We have found and determined additional documentation and requirements required for registration. Get vaccinated. Scope of more COVID-19 vaccines:







