Studies have shown that climate change “may have played an important role” in the coronavirus pandemic.

artificial Climate change “May have played an important role” Coronavirus Pandemic. This is the conclusion of a new study investigating how climate changes have changed forests in Southeast Asia and bat species have exploded in the region.

Researchers have found that vegetation changes over the last 100 years have moved another 40 species of bats to the area, carrying an additional 100 species of bat-borne coronavirus. Bats are a known carrier of the coronavirus, with different species carrying thousands of different species.Many scientists believe in the virus that caused the global COVID-19 pandemic Derived from bats Before crossing the road with humans in Yunnan or its surroundings in southern China.

The results of these findings raise scientists about the potential for climate change to increase the likelihood of a future pandemic.

“If climate change causes bats carrying about 100 coronaviruses to spread to new areas, the chances of human-harmful coronaviruses being present, transmitted, or evolved in this area may increase, not decrease. There is sex, ”explains Dr. Robert Bayer, lead author. the study Researcher at Cambridge University.

Researchers used climate records to map the world’s vegetation a century ago. They used their knowledge of the vegetation types required by different bat species to determine the various global distributions of the early 1900s.

We then compared this to the current bat population. Their results reveal that bat species richness (the number of different bat species found in a particular area) is more prosperous in this pocket of Southeast Asia than anywhere else on Earth. I am.

The image below, taken from a study, shows how forests in southern China, Myanmar and Laos have changed over the past century, strengthening bat-favorite habitats and growing more species. is showing. This distinct bullseye in the region shows an increase in bat species richness. (This study does not consider the overall population size, only the species diversity of bats in the area.)

According to the author, climate change, such as temperature, sunlight, and elevated carbon dioxide, which affect plant and tree growth, has changed the composition of vegetation in southern China, turning tropical shrublands into tropical savanna and deciduous forests. This type of forest, which the author claims, is better suited for bat species.

The study called this region of Southeast Asia a “global hotspot” for bat species and pointed out genetic data suggesting that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, occurred in the region. I am.

The authors state that this provides first evidence that climate change may have played a direct role in the emergence of the virus.

“It is estimated that over the past century, climate change has significantly increased the number of bat species in areas where SARS-CoV-2 is likely to occur,” Beyer said. “This increase suggests a possible mechanism for how climate change affected the origin of the pandemic.”

World Health Organization researchers team Finally I was able to enter WuhanInvestigate the cause of the first reported outbreak in the city, China, in January A little over a year ago.. The main theory among scientists is that the virus originated from bats before it jumped into humans. Pangolin.. Some of the first cases were related to the Wuhan wildlife market.But for now, this is just a theory, and researchers Just officially started the investigation The origin of the pandemic.

Dr. Rick Ostfeld, a disease ecology expert at the Cary Ecosystem Institute in Millbrook, NY, finds the study compelling, even if he disagrees with all of his conclusions. He says it’s not surprising that climate change has changed forests and bat communities. He also agrees with the authors of the study that animal movements can help spread the virus.

“Moving an animal community in an area can have a strong impact on the transmission of the disease by exposing the animal’s host to new pathogens,” he said.

But he is cautious about drawing conclusions beyond that.

“The link to the emergence of the coronavirus is very speculative and unlikely,” Ostfeld said.

“What is clearly wrong with this study is the assumption that increased bat diversity (they assume) leads to an increased risk of bat vector viruses jumping into humans. This is simply not the case.” He said. “The majority of bats are harmless to humans — they do not have the virus that can make us sick. Therefore, adding more of these species does not increase the risk.”

Kate Jones, a professor of ecology and biodiversity at the University College London, is also a little cautious. “Climate change does play a role in altering species distribution and increasing ecological hazards, but spillover risk is not only ecological hazards, but a complex interplay of human exposure and vulnerability. It’s an action. “

Beyer agrees that “attention is well justified” when it comes to linking climate change directly to a pandemic. Because, as he explains, we assess how climate change has contributed to any stage of infection of virus-carrying bats and humans. More work is required. In particular, he says, this involves the use of epidemiological models that analyze the interactions of different species and viruses over space and time.

The exponential growth of the population and the rampant exploitation of nature are widely understood as follows. Destroy the forest And expansion Animal trading,is Increased risk of infectious pathogens It’s easier to make jumps from animals to humans, but the degree wasn’t very clear. Climate change factors..

However, over the past century, anthropogenic climate change has warmed many ecosystems (sometimes up to a few degrees), changed precipitation patterns, decreased in some areas, and increased in others. did.The changes in these ecosystems Habitat migration Among many species, it may bring more species into contact with each other, allowing the virus to spread more easily.

When asked about the relationship between disease epidemics and climate, most experts agree that there are implications, but direct human behavior such as deforestation, development, or industrial-scale livestock is greater. Some say it is a concern.

“It may turn out that the deterioration of the natural environment due to population growth, human migration and agricultural expansion plays a more important role in understanding the spillover effects of SARS-CoV-2,” Jones said. explained.

“We can predict which wildlife species are most likely to carry pathogens that can make people sick. These generally farm natural habitats (such as forests and savanna). , Housing development, prosper when replaced with strip malls. “”

Beyer has no problem with these evaluations. “We fully agree that the expansion of urban areas, agricultural lands and hunting grounds to natural habitats is a major driver of the transmission of zoonotic diseases. They carry many pathogens in the first place. It brings humans into contact with the animals they carry, “he said.

However, given the findings of his work on how climate has reshaped the region, Bayer feels that climate change can be an important impetus.

“Climate change can promote where these animals occur. In other words, climate change can bring pathogens closer to humans, and virus-carrying species to habitats for other species. It can also be moved to allow the virus to jump. It might not have happened without climate change, and it could have great long-term consequences where the virus can go next. not.”

Beyer also sees not only an increase in bat species, but also a climatic link. “In some cases, higher temperatures can increase the viral load of the species and increase the likelihood of virus transmission,” he said. “And: As the temperature rises, the virus becomes more resistant to heat, and one of our main defense systems against infections is to raise body temperature (fever), which can increase the rate of infection.”

While some attention has been paid to the specific impacts of climate change on the current coronavirus pandemic, it is widely agreed that climate change will be the driving force for emerging infectious diseases and pandemics in the future. I will.

“Climate change will shift the geographical distribution of pathogen-carrying species to overlap with previously non-overlapping species,” Bayer said. “These new interactions offer a dangerous opportunity for the virus to spread and evolve.”

“Climate change is undoubtedly an important driver of disease outbreaks and epidemics, which can increase transmission in many ways,” Ostfeld said. “Yes, yes, climate change definitely has to do with me as a driving force for future pandemics.”