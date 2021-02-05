Health
“GoRed for Women” by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease
Despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular disease remains the leading murderer of women in the United States, according to 2021 heart disease and stroke statistics newly released by the American Heart Association.
Heart disease kills one woman about every 80 seconds, killing more than all forms of cancer combined, and heart events are increasing in young women in their twenties, association data said. I will.
At the same time, the youngest and most diverse groups of women seem to be least aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.
After fighting COVID in March, Cynthia Biondi’s mind began to bother her.
“Chest pain, palpitation, tachycardia, initially ignored,” she said.
But in the end, she called her primary care physician, who is also a cardiologist at White Plains Hospital.
“She then came to me with the shortness of breath, palpitations, and oppression seen in patients after COVID,” said Dr. Jeannette Yuen. “And, as Dr. Fauci said, they are called long-haul carriers.”
Dr. Yuen encouraged some lifestyle changes, and since then Biondi has lost £ 19 and has walked and meditated frequently.
“Women often ignore or delay care,” said Dr. Yuen.
And she says it’s especially so during a pandemic, as the symptoms are often subtle compared to what men experience. The cause may also be different.
“A new study has been developed to show that women actually have a different type of heart disease than men,” said Dr. Yuen. “Our risk factors can be due to the early onset of menstruation, the use of oral contraceptives, and the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer.”
In the case of Biondi, COVID could be the cause of her palpitations. But now, the 53-year-old puts himself first.
“It’s my child, my husband, my dog, and you finally worry about yourself,” she said. “Otherwise, you won’t be there to take care of someone else.”
Women (and men) are encouraged to “give in red” as part of the Go Red for Women, a signature movement of the American Heart Association. It is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and backed by Big Lots.
Dr. Mitch Elkind, President of the American Heart Association and Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology at Columbia University, said: In New York City. “Now, more than ever, all women, regardless of age or background, are educated about the signs of heart attack and stroke warnings so that they can be properly diagnosed and treated when symptoms occur. You need to. Heart disease and stroke are tragedy. “
People wear iconic red dress pins, donate to the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org, donate to the in-store CVS register, and sign up to participate all year round. It is encouraged to continue exercising Lifesaving Research Goes Red Initiative, A collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s project baseline.
You can use #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth, and #GoRedforWomen on social media to participate in conversations about Go Red for WomenDay.
