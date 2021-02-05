Connecticut Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline Time





Hartford, Connecticut (AP) — Connecticut officials announced on Friday that they would expand the state’s COVID-19 vaccine reservation hotline 12 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The extended time will start on Monday. A total of 125 trained workers answer the phone and help make reservations at 12 locations in the state daily from 8 am to 8 pm. According to the Public Health Service, they can make up to 10,000 reservations per week.

The phone number for vaccination reservations is 877-918-2224. Currently, the state is focusing on residents over the age of 75. DPH and United Way have increased the number of people responding to booking hotlines and state 2-1-1 info lines in recent weeks. Governor Ned Lamont recently admitted that some seniors are having a hard time navigating the online booking registration system and urged a decision to enhance their telephone services. When the Democrats joined last month to answer a reservation call by 80 additional people, “I understand how important it is.” So we do this for you. Make it as easy as possible. “ Dr. Deidre Gifford, Deputy Director of Public Health, will add capacity for reserved telephone lines as the state begins to receive higher doses and is preparing to expand Phase 1B to include other priority groups, including individuals. Said that is important. 74, in the coming weeks. “As the supply of vaccine doses increases, we are ready to rapidly expand vaccination,” she said in writing. Vaccination reservations can be made online. Callers have access to language assistance, and hearing-impaired people can dial 7-1-1 to access the hotline, according to people familiar with the matter. As of Friday, there were more than 1,400 new and potentially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 29 from Thursday to a total of 7,214. On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations decreased by 10 to 827. Throughout the state, the average 7-day occupancy of ICU beds in Connecticut Hospital was 60.7%. Other Connecticut Coronavirus News: Wrong vaccine booking Approximately 10 people who booked a coronavirus vaccine at Connecticut CVS were eventually unable to get vaccinated because they did not live or work in the state. The director of the Ledgelight Health District said a field inspection at Waterford CVS on Thursday found a group from New York waiting to be vaccinated. To qualify for a vaccine in Connecticut, you must be at least 75 years old, a healthcare professional or first responder, a resident or worker in a long-term care facility, and live or work in the state. Police responded to CVS, but said they were responsible for enforcing criminal law, not vaccination rules. Waterford Police Chief Brett Mahony said in a newspaper, “Ultimately, there were people in New York who refused to leave the country trying to vaccinate on the phone (of the Public Health Service), so the situation is eased. I went there for the sake of it. ” .. The first Selectman Rob Brule said in a newspaper called this week that he reported that the CVS parking lot had an out-of-state license plate and referred the issue to the local health department. A CVS Tara Burke spokesperson told the newspaper that it was the patient’s responsibility to ensure that he met the residence requirements when making an appointment for vaccination. ___ This article has been modified to indicate that CVS was in Waterford instead of Waterbury.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos