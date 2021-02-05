Coronavirus mutants can affect herd immunity







The United States has begun to decline from the latest COVID-19 surge and is being vaccinated, but the CDC has complacently warned in a call this week, especially about the emergencies of viral mutants. The holiday surge has passed, but despite the increase in vaccination, Super Bowl Sundae presents another hurdle to the fight against the coronavirus. The CDC encourages people to continue mitigation efforts, especially in the face of atypical strains — wearing masks, social distance, and distance from the crowd. The CDC doctor during the call also emphasized that citizens should trust the vaccine and continue to obtain both doses. vaccine There are cases of side effects, but they are relatively mild and few, especially when compared to alternatives that are infected with the virus. Dr. Jay Butler, Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases at the CDC, said it would take 45 minutes to an hour to complete the call, saying that an estimated 16,400 people would die recently for every million people diagnosed with COVID-19. It was. Mortality rate. He compared the contingency with the side effects associated with vaccination. “It’s important to be aware of the mild side effects of the vaccine, such as the pain of getting an injection and the feeling of fatigue after getting a vaccination,” Butler said. “According to reliable data, more than half of people report fatigue and pain, but most can continue their daily activities.” He said the vaccine worked and the data showed that about 71 cases of anaphylaxis (allergic reactions) occurred in the first 18 million doses given. Vaccines, like the mitigation measures mentioned above, are important for achieving herd immunity, which is necessary to effectively block the virus. Dr. John Brooks, CDC COVID-19 responseSaid that herd immunity could be achieved when about 70-75% of the population was vaccinated. If the mutant becomes predominant before reaching herd immunity, the number can increase to 80-85 percent. The CDC is also trying to clarify that it is important to get both doses of the vaccine that people are receiving, even if the vaccine types need to be mixed and the timeline is not optimal. “The second dose is very important to protect you,” Butler said. “Clinical trial data show some protection after a single dose, but the highest level of efficacy [getting a second dose] More than 1 week after the first dose. ” In rare cases, you may not be able to get the same vaccine. Some people have forgotten which vaccine they were vaccinated against or lost their documents. You should be vaccinated in an amount close to the recommended amount. interval. “In this case, the second dose can be given 2 weeks or 42 days after the first dose,” Butler said. “We do not claim that people will be late, but the data from the trials support this range.” The CDC continues to monitor the virus and collects data daily and makes it available to the public, telephone participants said. The State Public Health Institute provides approximately 1,500 samples to the CDC every two weeks for research. The CDC also said it has contracts with several large commercial laboratories, testing tens of thousands of Coronarius-positive specimens each month.

