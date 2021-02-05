Researchers say loss of odor and taste from COVID-19 can affect appetite and mental health

Unique symptoms of COVID-19 Loss of smell and taste, most patients can quickly regain those sensations, but some do not. Researchers say it can affect quality of life.

Peter Andrews, a consultant nasalist in London, England, said this particular symptom of COVID-19 is in the limelight.

“The sense of smell has always been called the Cinderella sensation. It is often ignored. It goes unnoticed, but it is now at the forefront of what is happening.”

Dr. Lee Sourby, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Western University It was part of a global effort in April 2020 to identify the prevalence of odor loss...

The results of more than 100,000 studies show that approximately 50% of COVID-19 patients experience odor loss. The majority of patients return to normal within a week or two, but Sowerby said that 5 to 10 percent of patients suffer from reduced or complete loss of odor after a month or two.

He said the results could include the inability to identify harm, A Texas family whose members were infected with COVID-19, lost their sense of smell, and could not smell smoke at home... One of the still-smelling families was able to keep the family safe.

“It believes in the importance of odors in identifying things like smoke. These are all very important from a safety standpoint, given the leakage of natural gas and the ability to smell rotten eggs. “He said.

Other effects, according to Sowerby, include the ability to know when food has expired and loss of appetite.

“When we chew, those smells go up behind our palette, and then we smell them. [it’s] Why does Pinot Noir taste different from Cabernet Sauvignon? It’s really about smells, “he said.

“I had one patient [who had] This odor loss is now about 6 months. There was a weight loss of 20 pounds because they weren’t interested just because they weren’t interested in eating. “

Andrews further stated that there is some evidence that odor loss affects quality of life.

“Without it, people are depressed. Without a sense of smell, people would be less sociable, enjoy their meals, and enjoy all the interactions we make as humans.”

Christina Harbors, 43, of St. Albert was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early December. Her first symptom was a raw throat, but a few days later she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“My first sign was to drink coffee, and it didn’t taste like water. I thought,” Oh, that’s strange, my coffee machine isn’t working. I make another “and no, I couldn’t taste coffee and I couldn’t taste oatmeal-almost completely gone,” she said.

“I didn’t smell.”

Harbors expected her taste and smell to come back by Christmas, but it wasn’t. Two months later, the self-proclaimed foodie said their sensations hadn’t returned yet and she admitted that it was difficult.

“It’s like eating a supper, it literally tastes like cardboard. It doesn’t taste. There’s no joy in eating. It’s the worst.”

Harbors said he lost appetite and £ 5 as a result.

As for how the virus causes this unique condition, SARS-CoV-2 binds to receptors in the body’s respiratory system, Andrews said.

“These receptors are very common around the supporting cells of the olfactory system. They are clearly damaged, and as a result, the supporting cells cannot guarantee that the olfactory neurons are alive. That’s why the sense of smell is diminished, “he said.

At this time, it is not clear how long the loss of smell will last.

Harbors said he was unaware of how much joy he had from drinking coffee and said the test was psychologically demanding.

As a result, I’m grateful that I didn’t go to the hospital, but Harbors said it was a game waiting for the senses to return.

What can people do?

Andrews works at the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals Smell Clinics in London, England. There, patients are seen by specialist doctors who measure their sense of smell and provide treatment protocols to help with their loss.

They range from watching and waiting for odors to come back, to steroid treatment and olfactory training, according to Andrews.

Both researchers said that COVID-19 patients can retrain their sense of smell by smelling different scents such as cloves, cinnamon, lemons and other spices.

Sowerby said it would be helpful to do this a couple of times a day for several months. He also proposes to make sure that people’s homes have proper and functioning smoke and natural gas detectors.

As for how to enjoy a meal again, Sowerby suggests focusing on other things such as presentations.

“Parsley on top of paella gives you a visual enjoyment of the food. It’s like adding spices, salt or pepper, or stimulating in the mouth. It’s not always perfect. It’s not always flavorful, but it can improve your enjoyment. “

