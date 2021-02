After COVID-19 left her with congestive heart failure, the lives of Temple University students were “completely changed” – CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia (CBS) — Today is the National Wear Red Day, which supports the American Heart Association’s efforts to help women fight heart disease and stroke. And while COVID-19 has dominated the headline for almost a year, heart disease remains the greatest health threat to women. February is the month of the heart. New studies show that COVID can cause a variety of heart problems, but heart disease can occur in anyone, whether or not it is associated with COVID. Doctors say it’s important to know the warning sign. “I have no health problems and now I have heart failure due to COVID,” said Madeline Neville. Neville, 21, is telling a tragic story about why everyone should take COVID-19 seriously. “It’s so crazy,” she said. It started as a typical case of COVID. Neville, a junior at Temple University, was infected with his roommate in October. Her classic symptoms were mild and improved in a few weeks. “I thought I was on the road to recovery,” she said. But at home with Scranton’s family for Thanksgiving, she said she was short of breath. After that, I had severe chest pain and a trip to the hospital. “It continued to get worse,” she said. A chest x-ray showed fluid in her lungs, and doctors thought she had pneumonia, a common side effect of COVID. But water and antibiotic treatment “only got worse at the time.” “That was when I fainted the doctor who wanted to see my heart,” she said. Neville thought it was a protracted effect of COVID rather than congestive heart failure, but found that there was a less common side effect of COVID: an immune system overreaction that caused organ inflammation. “It can happen to anyone. It happened to me. There was no underlying health,” she said. Neville was eventually blown to the pen, where she finally succeeded in treatment. Now back in school, she is a COVID long-haul carrier and a survivor with long-term problems. “I’m a young person now suffering from congestive heart failure, and my life has changed completely,” she said. Neville’s congestive heart failure was caused by COVID, but according to the American Heart Association, 45% of women over the age of 20 have some form of heart disease, and many do not know. According to doctors, the best way to reduce your risk is to avoid smoking, manage your weight with regular exercise, and control your cholesterol and blood pressure. Details of CBSPHILLY.COM Exclusive: A woman cruelly attacked by another woman in northern Philadelphia shares a terrifying experience Union tells Philadelphia teachers not to report building safety concerns to school on Monday Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has a frank conversation with CBS3’s Jessica Cartaria

