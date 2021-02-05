Visitors to Prince Edward Island are COVID-19 Positive: Public Health





Halifax-Prince Edward Island reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, but said it would not add to the state’s total number of cases. The newly identified case involves a man in his 60s who recently traveled off the Atlantic coast of Canada. The state states that men are self-quarantined and public health continues daily. Contact tracing is in progress. However, despite identifying the man as a new case, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer officially counts this case as a PEI case because he is a resident of another Canadian jurisdiction. I advise you not to. Public health says the man traveled Wednesday from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada flight AC8302. Anyone who travels by plane is currently in quarantine, but they should be carefully monitored for symptoms and should go to a drop-in examination clinic if symptoms occur. In connection with a previously announced incident, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison was a taxi driver who picked up passengers from Charlottetown Airport between 9 pm and 10:30 pm on Monday. I ask my hands to carefully monitor my symptoms. , And if you experience any symptoms, visit the Drop-in Test Clinic. As of Friday, PEI had three active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 113 virus-positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.Information on state COVID-19 cases Available online.. Dr. Morrison urges all islanders to be tested for COVID-19 symptoms and to self-quarantine until results are returned. COVID ALERT APP The Canadian COVID-19 Alerts app is available on Prince Edward Island. The app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, informs users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. COVID19 Symptoms Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible symptoms of COVID-19 on its website. New or worsening cough

Shortness of breath or dyspnea

Fever / chills

sore throat

Runny nose, sneezing, stuffy nose

headache

Muscle / joint / body pain

Feeling sick / abnormal malaise

Rapid loss of sense of smell or taste Other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea have been reported, but are usually combined with other COVID-19 symptoms and are common in children.

