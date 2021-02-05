Anniversary: ​​Vaccine second quota opens | Local news

Conway — The Memorial Hospital announced on Friday that a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available on Monday and Tuesday, February, to anyone who receives the first dose.
An additional dose (170 times a week for the next 3 weeks) was initially assigned to Tamworth for the second dose, but the clinic is now closed.
The announcement was made the day after Governor Chris Sununu’s weekly press conference on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines require two doses to be effective. People who are vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine should receive a second vaccination 21 days after the first vaccination. The duration of the modelna vaccine is 28 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the second dose be as close as possible to the recommended interval, but Sununu said schedules within a week of that period are acceptable.
Sununu acknowledged that 10,000 to 20,000 citizens had problems scheduling a second dose via the CDC vaccine management system known as VAMS.
“I apologize,” Sununu said. “We will also do everything we can to own a solution for the citizens of the state.”
Sununu said the VAMS system couldn’t handle the speed at which New Hampshire residents were scheduling a second booking, and the state is working 24 hours a day to resolve the issue. He said he was adding a reservation slot to his schedule. If you book more than a week beyond the recommended date, you will need to return to the VAMS system to change your schedule.
“If you’re pushed out for a second dose, you can access the system today or in the next few days and find a place to move up within a week of your scheduled date,” he said. It was. “It’s a guarantee we really do to the citizens of New Hampshire.”
Sununu also said that as of Sunday, all vaccination sites would schedule a second appointment for people when they got their first shot.
In North Conway, the Memorial Hospital is planning a second appointment since the Phase 1B Vaccination Clinic opened last week at the former Weather Discovery Center on the 2779 White Mountain Highway. All COVID vaccinations will be given there, whether first or second time.
Unfortunately, there is no way in the VAMS system to change a reservation without canceling it, and many say they are reluctant to do so. Some who tried reported that they couldn’t change their schedule and lost their schedule.
Sununu urged people to try again.
“I know it’s a little leap of faith, but go back and cancel,” he said. “You can change the schedule. If you can’t change the schedule, you can try again on another day. It takes a few days to get the end of these appointments.”
If you’re still having trouble changing your schedule after a few days, you’ll need to call 211 for help, he said.
In the future, the state is developing its own scheduling system, according to Sununu, who needs to be prepared to schedule Phase 2 people. Most people in Phase 1A (First Responders) and 1B (65+) are already registered.
More than 300,000 New Hampshire residents are registered for vaccination. Dr. Beth Daily, head of the state’s Department of Infectious Diseases, said 110,000 granite citizens received the first dose of the vaccine and 38,000 received the second dose.
The state received 20,375 vaccinations this week — slightly higher than last week — and expects to receive 21,475 vaccinations next week.
“We look forward to continuing to receive these gradual increases in vaccines over the next few weeks,” said Daily.
Within a month, Sununu said the state should take twice as much a week. After talking to Pfizer and Moderna officials, he said, “If they are achieving their goals, most people in 1B should be vaccinated by March or April.” ..
All second appointments for Memorial Hospital must be scheduled online from the VAMS Recipient Portal. vams.cdc.gov.. These reservations are not available at the 211 call center.
To log in vams.cdc.gov, You will need the email address and password you set when you scheduled your first appointment.