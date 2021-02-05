Female COVID Cardiac Risk Described by a Cardiologist





Dr. Dave Montgomery spoke with 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell.

Atlanta — Friday is the National Wear Red Day, which is part of the American Heart Association. “It turns red for women” motion. This campaign aims to raise awareness of women’s risk of heart disease. The number one cause is Of the death of a woman. In fact, heart disease kills women every 80 seconds on average. According to the American Heart Association, 45% of women over the age of 20 have some form of heart disease. Relation: Why do some people get seriously ill with COVID-19 and others don’t feel any symptoms? It will be even more important this year as COVID-19 was discovered from time to time Causes heart complications -Even a perfectly healthy woman who has otherwise recovered. 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell talked with cardiologist Dr. Dave Montgomery about what women need to know about the potential heart risks they face from COVID. Question: Is this a problem only for older women? Answer: No, it’s not. That’s amazing. Another really amazing statistic is that more than 250,000 women die of heart disease, many of which shouldn’t die-we think it’s about 85-90% preventable. .. So this is noteworthy not only now, but every day of the year. Question: What are the heart problems and long-term symptoms seen in healthy women who have recovered from COVID? Answer: Many people in heart disease prevention practices say that they were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the summer or spring, but even today in February 2021, they still suffer from shortness of breath and chest pain. Pain-These are healthy women, people who were previously fine-Palpitations, the heart running out of nowhere, fainting or dizziness when standing up, and some women actually fainting .. And what we found is that many of those women actually have heart damage and inflammation that remain as a result of the COVID-19 fight in the immune system. Studies conducted in May and June showed that people who had less severe COVID symptoms recovered at home, but showed signs of active heart inflammation and actual heart damage. I did. Question: Is your blood pressure high? Answer: Yes, blood pressure is a problem. We’re talking about young healthy women-blood pressure is fine-comes with higher blood pressure, higher heart rate, something that looks really, really strange. And what we found is that this virus does not play in any kind of playbook. It’s really attacking the heart. As we know, it’s a lung problem first-shortness of breath, cough. After that, it often becomes a heart problem. So we ask women to be screened for this. Question: What are some of the signs women can look for to detect heart disease? Answer: This is one of the things to take a little care not to throw away the scent of people every February. When citing the typical symptoms of heart disease, people still know that chest pain is still the most common symptom for women-many women may not develop chest pain, they are from anywhere May have no severe fatigue, they may have nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, such. But this is what I say to women. Because I don’t want to name only five things, I develop something else and misunderstand the symptom as heart disease. Tell UPS: Abnormal, long-term, or severe. If you are experiencing something unusual, long-term, or severe, from the top of your chin to the depression of your stomach, it deserves your utmost care and the attention of your doctor.

