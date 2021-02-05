California has rules that protect workers from pandemics.This is the (non-functional) mechanism

Since the turn of the century, there have been at least four significant pandemics or epidemics. 2003, SARS spread rapidly From continent to continent, and it killed about 10% of infected people. 2009, H1N1, or swine flu, It became the first global influenza pandemic in 40 years..

That was when the California Aerosol Infectious Diseases Regulations came into effect. Later, a case in Southern California threatened quarantine and testing, and the 2014-16 outbreak of Ebola tested the rules.

Nation-leading rules

California passed after the AIDS crisis of the 1980s Rules for protection from blood-borne pathogensThe idea was to minimize the exposure of workers to blood droplets. This protection has come to be considered very important and the federal government has enacted its own rules.

According to occupational hygiene scholar and workplace Mark Catlin, when state, employer and worker advocates ended negotiations on rules to protect against aerial infections, officials said it when it came into force in 2009. Thought that would lead the country. A safety expert who has retired since then.

However, according to Katrin, California lacked the resources to fully understand the rules.

“At some point, the state intended to come up with publications and guidance on it, and they were set aside because they didn’t have time for staff to work on it,” he said. “And then there were a lot of other staff. Problems and problems and budget problems in California over the last few years.”

Unlike the CDC, which declared COVID-19 to be an aerial virus in October 2020, Cal / OSHA called the coronavirus levitation For regulatory purposes in February a few months ago. However, only in May, after the first outbreak of coronavirus subsided and the second outbreak, Cal / OSHA released guidance on how to treat COVID-19 as an aerial virus in the workplace.

The first citation that violated that guidance was just published last fall.

Violations are now common

From late August to early February 2020, Cal / OSHA Issued 42 citations Violations of this rule can cost tens of thousands of dollars. That’s one-third of the COVID-related citations that regulators have issued so far.

Historically, the state rarely enforced this rule, writing only 31 citations in five years. Two-thirds of the breach was due to someone’s specific complaint. That is, the complaint prompted the investigation and state response.

According to Cal / OSHA itself, it can take up to 6 months to investigate and publish a citation. Therefore, we are late in knowing how employers have protected workers from exposure to the virus. But what we know is that the state emphasizes education over punishment for violations during a pandemic.

Workers say the rules don’t make much sense

California identified the coronavirus as levitation before the federal government did it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the employer followed suit.

Workers do not always know about this standard. Some say they are completely untrained or have minimal training.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I continued to insist that I don’t wear a mask because it could scare the patient,” said Johnna Porter, a nurse at a hospital in West Hills County, Los Angeles. I think this is really strange. I did. ” “Then they kept telling us, no, no, it was a drop.”

Porter says he received a brief training on aerosol infections a few years before the pandemic. But she says the hospital didn’t have enough protective gear for months. And she says her employer, HCA, is asking nurses for approval to be tested, or for vaccines now that it’s available.

She says she doesn’t believe employers are thinking of ways to minimize exposure to COVID-19 in the most dangerous situations. Or at the nurse station.

“They installed it in the cafeteria with a heartbeat to keep the food clean, and all grocery stores now have plexiglass for cashiers,” Porter said. “But can’t they do that in the hospital? It’s so amazing.”

The SEIU1000, the state’s largest union, represents some workers in correctional facilities. Not sworn police officers, but people who clean prisons, for example. The union filed state-wide complaints about work safety last summer, focusing on this very rule.

At first, SEIU’s Daniel Lunas said, “The union was very patient and waited” to see how the state would respond to the pandemic. Since then, there have been horrific outbreaks in several prisons and facilities.

Currently, the state is still behind enforcement, which affects how many people are working, he says.

“It’s still a problem. It’s the fact that we still believe that there are people in the workplace. They shouldn’t be there because they may have been exposed or already infected with the virus.” Luna said.

So far, the states have basically let them say the quote themselves. Cal / OSHA has rejected the written request for an interview for several months.State Guidance on How to Protect Workers Organized by industry, Not a rule, has been updated several times since the pandemic began.

It is worth pointing out that the employer can appeal the citation, which is usually appealing, and that appeal often lowers the originally proposed fine.

COVID-19 pandemic tests rules

It is important to have protective equipment at hand early in the pandemic. In the early days when PPE was scarce in almost every hospital and health-related workplace, employers basically said what we could do. It is impossible to do everything.

“Oh, what do you know? That’s the bachelor of science,” said retired nurse Angela Dahlgren, who advocated passing the rules. “I’m trying to be kind. Of course, we can prepare for it.”

Employers do not need to stockpile PPE. But according to Dahlgren, employers can think of ways to prioritize gear in case of danger, or to minimize the number of people at risk in the first place.

She says the point of the rule is to invest in planning ahead and taking the time to prepare.

“You can’t go out and educate everyone overnight. That doesn’t work,” Dahlgren said. “In practice, all of these regulations and policies must be enforced and followed.”