Dr. Fauci talks about visiting gay bars and baths (for scientific reasons) / LGBTQ Nation

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and is currently the President’s Chief Medical Advisor. He has been leading US medical response efforts since the height of the HIV / AIDS pandemic, until another deadly viral pandemic took hold.
He had previously talked about comparing and contrasting both AIDS and COVID-19, but now he visits gay bars and baths in the midst of the HIV / AIDS epidemic and how to destroy the LGBTQ community. It became clear that we needed to make sure we were doing it.
To Sit down NPRFresh Air Podcast Terry GrossDr. Fauci elaborated on the treatment of both HIV and coronavirus during his tenure from the 1980s to today. He reasoned that seeing saunas and clubs with his own eyes helped him become a better immunologist.
“This was a very very early year of outbreak,” he began. “We were overwhelmed by this horrific, mysterious illness, and most of these previously energetic people saw a lot of gay men, and it was very focused on the gay community. So I really wanted to feel what was happening there, leading to an outbreak of sexually transmitted diseases. “
“I did. I went to the Castro district. [of San Francisco].. I went to Greenwich Village and went to the baths to see what was essentially happening. “
There, Dr. Forch said he found the “insight” needed to properly begin fighting the epidemic.
“I went to the baths to see what was essentially happening, and my epidemiologist went,” Oh, this is the perfect setup for a sexually transmitted disease explosion. And the same went to gay bars to see what was happening and gave me great insight into the explosiveness of the outbreak of sexually transmitted diseases. “
Gross asked Dr. Forch if the then president, Republican Ronald Reagan, made his job more difficult. “Reagan was favored by the Christian Right, who had a very anti-homosexual agenda,” Gross said. “And it was very central to their political agenda. Do you think it prevented the kind of funding needed to study AIDS?”
“As you know, I think it was to some extent,” Fauci replied, but “I don’t think the president himself felt that way in essence.”
Dr. Fauci added: Everyone’s eyes. “
Gross then began asking Dr. Forch about being the target of strange HIV / AIDS activists. Similarly, when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
“I think you got burned in the statue … and Spike had an image of the head. Were there those threats you had to take seriously in the way you had to take it seriously now? ? “Gross asked.
“No, absolutely not,” Dr. Forch said. Responded immediately..
“There must have been 50 to 100 activists in this conference room in the middle of Greenwich Village,” Dr. Forch recalls, essentially when he went on his own. I feel physically threatened to go there. So it’s not the nature of protest. One thing about it was that not only did they not threaten at all in a violent way, but in the end they were on the right side of history. “
He specifically referred to Larry Kramer’s famous editorial, which calls him a “murderer” because he did not pay attention to the concerns of the LGBTQ community at the time.
“I will never forget it. He wanted to get my attention, and he did get my attention,” Dr. Forch recalled about the late legendary activist.
Dr. Forch said he learned two main things from dealing with the AIDS epidemic. “One of them is the importance of involving the community and addressing it and its special needs. In serious illnesses, including hospitalization and death, browns and blacks suffer more disproportionately than whites. is.
“We also learned the importance of basic basic science to get solutions,” he explained. “In the early days, being infected with HIV was the overwhelming majority of de facto death sentences … it was the basic basic science of targeted drug development that allowed us to develop drug combinations. I did … finally HIV. “
