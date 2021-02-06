Bad news for the first shot of the vaccine next week: forget it-and don’t cheat!

Share this article:

Los Angeles County reported on Friday that COVID-19 vaccination efforts are progressing slowly but steadily, addressing ongoing supply shortages, but less than 3% of the fully vaccinated population Therefore, it is difficult to make an appointment for the first vaccination by next week. ..

In fact, five large county-operated vaccination facilities receive a limited number of first doses on Mondays, with the rest of the appointment reserved only for those who need a second dose. Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Service.

According to Simon, the issue applies only to the county’s five megasites, but residents may run into issues elsewhere as all providers address vaccine shortages.

Cheating is also a problem.

Due to the slow progress of the vaccination program, some residents are creative in finding ways to operate the booking system to access shots.

Some people who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated will have a small chance of staying at the vaccination site and will have the remaining dose at the end of the day that must be given to avoid waste. Public health director Barbara Ferrer claimed to be the caretaker of children with disabilities this week, saying there was a problem with those who appear in the general Xerox letter that identifies them at the vaccine location.

Simon on Friday outlined another way some people tried to cross the line to get the vaccine. According to Simon, people who received an email from the county about booking a second dose of the vaccine share their own web link in the email with their friends. “We are currently scheduling an appointment for the first dose, even though we are not currently eligible for vaccination.”

“It’s important for people to understand that these actions deprive high-risk people who are currently eligible for vaccines access to vaccination,” Simon said. “If you identify these appointments, they will be cancelled. I know to the general public that one of these shared appointments will reject anyone who appears on one of our sites. I want you to

He said he didn’t know how many people tried to cross the line like that, but “it was happening enough that we knew it so clearly.”

“In some cases, it was done very carefully. I think it can be considered cheating,” he said. “And in other cases, I think people didn’t necessarily see it that way, they just saw every opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Simon said the county is trying to find a way to modify the computer system to prevent such promises from being made.



“Unfortunately, the biggest problems we continue to face with vaccination capacity are supply shortages and variability in the amount of vaccine we receive each week,” Simon said. “This is a national problem and makes planning difficult.”

According to Simon, the latest figures show that there have been more than 1.05 million vaccinations in the county so far, including more than 104,000 second doses. This means that 2.6% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has ever been fully vaccinated. About 11% of the population over the age of 16 receive at least one dose.

According to Simon, the county received 184,625 vaccinations this week, and Feller said earlier this week that the county plans to allocate more than next week, perhaps more than 200,000, but weekly shipments. Remains a mystery.

Simon expressed his hope that supply would continue to grow and welcomed the establishment of a Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site in Los Angeles, California. The potential for approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in the coming weeks will also be a huge benefit, he said.

As of mid-Friday afternoon, the county had not yet released a daily COVID-19 case number.

On Thursday, the county reported 239 deaths, 16 of which were actually announced late Wednesday by health officials in Long Beach and Pasadena. Long Beach added 11 more dead on Thursday afternoon, and Pasadena reported five. Since the pandemic began at 17,555, new deaths have boosted the county’s overall death toll.

However, while deaths continue to rise, other signs that the surge has eased are evident in new daily infections and the declining trajectory of the hospital population.

The county reported an additional 5,028 cases on Thursday, a simple half of the daily average reported in early January. Long Beach added another 221 cases on Thursday and Pasadena added 36 cases. The new cases pushed the county-wide total during the pandemic to 1,134,595.

According to state statistics, as of Friday, 4,607 people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, of which 1,276 were in the intensive care unit. In early January, the number of hospitalizations exceeded 8,000.

On Friday, the California Public Health Service canceled a hospital surge order issued in early January due to continued declines in hospitalizations not only in Los Angeles County but throughout the state. The order required county hospitals, whose ICU capacity was severely restricted, to delay non-essential and non-life-threatening surgery.

Meanwhile, Simon on Friday reiterated the call for residents to stay home and avoid parties on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

“This fall and winter, we learn painful and tragic lessons about how rallies and celebrations can ultimately lead to many serious illnesses and deaths with respect to COVID-19 infection. I was sick, “he said. “We encourage everyone to stay home and not collect everything you can to prevent a virus infection.”

Health officials have repeatedly pointed out that last year’s sporting events, especially the Dodgers World Series Championship Run and the Lakers NBA Finals victory, contributed to the spread of the virus. Simon admitted that there was no definitive data to prove that the sporting celebration caused a rapid spread, but said the timing of the county surge in the incident made it fairly clear.

“As mentioned earlier, given the incubation period of 2 to 14 days, it is very difficult for anyone to pinpoint where they were first infected,” he said. “But just by looking at the timing and knowing what we know about this virus, I feel it’s a pretty safe conclusion that such kind of event contributed to the surge.”

