Super Bowl Party, Variant Increases King County Coronavirus Risk





King County, Washington — King County Coronavirus rates continue to move in the right direction, but health officials say any failure can cause problems, especially as highly infectious strains are beginning to gain foothold. I warn you that there is.

County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin hosts a weekly coronavirus briefing on Friday to provide insights into the latest trends and avoid another wave of infection that could surpass everything else. , The importance of attention has been repeated more than ever. “We feel like we’re in front of a hurricane,” Duchin said. “We should expect the mutant strain to spread here, and we want to remind everyone that it makes it much harder to control our outbreak. In other countries, this mutation causes cases and deaths. Brought a new peak for. Experienced before. “

Recent data It shows the average number of cases per day in the 200s, well below the peak level reached in December, but 3-4 times the number recorded in the fall and 7 times the number in June. Authorities say it is imperative that transmission speeds be as low as possible before variants dominate, in order to avoid tragedy and potentially strict blockades. “It looks like there are two outbreaks right now,” Duchin said. “Currently, the number of virus-induced outbreaks we’ve learned over the past year is declining. At the same time, new outbreak threats are Mutant strain, B117 is growing and is almost silent at this point. However, recent estimates from other countries suggest that variants are doubling weekly. “

“For Sunday’s Super Bowl, it’s the fans who are at higher risk than the players on the field,” Duchin said. “The best advice for the Super Bowl is not to gather indoors with non-household members, otherwise everyone is at risk of being on the injured list.” on the other hand Phase 2 rules Duchin said that allowing small gatherings, anyone who chooses to do so should follow the necessary precautions and make sure to socialize outdoors as much as possible.

“If you’re looking indoors with others, open the windows to increase ventilation and wear a mask,” Duchin said. “With poor ventilation, viruses can build up in the room, like cigarette smoke. Singing, yelling, and yelling release more viruses, especially in Tampa Bay. Please limit the cheers in. “ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares a comprehensive list of reminders for watching games on Sundays. When you are, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 Thick contact With someone who doesn’t live with you.

Keep in mind that even people who are asymptomatic or have negative recent tests can spread COVID-19 to others.

Limit the number of seats, Avoid crowds.. Outdoor The venue is safer.

Choose a seat or decide where to stand based on your abilities Reserve 6 feet of space From people who do not live in your family, especially if you eat and drink. Health officials also encourage guests to bring their own food and drink and avoid communal or buffet-style meals and light meals to block other potential sources of infection. Check online for a complete list of CDC recommendations..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos