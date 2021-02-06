Should Elderly Vaccine COVID-19?Expert weighted

Risk of infection COVID-19 Experience of severe illness increases with age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The elderly are at the highest risk. Elderly people in Utah (70+) are now vaccinated. The University of Utah hosted a panel of two medical professionals to answer common questions about vaccines and what the elderly can expect. Emily Spivak, MD Associate professor in the infectious disease department Mark Spiano, MD He is a professor and head of the geriatrics department.

Why do older people need to be vaccinated? Do you need to worry about your underlying health or frailty?

Supiano: Since the beginning of the pandemic, older people have been known to be at very high risk of death as a result of severe COVID-19. In Utah, last year’s data show that 70% of COVID-19 deaths are people aged 65 and over, for a total of more than 1,500. Age is a strong risk factor for the adverse consequences of COVID-19. This is why it is so important for older people to be vaccinated as soon as possible. People in this age group, who have multiple chronic illnesses, are frail, or live in nursing homes, are increasingly in need of vaccines. The data obtained at this point suggest that the two available vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech) are very safe and well tolerated in this age group.

Can vaccines make people sick?

Spibak: COVID-19 is not available from this vaccine. Side effects are more likely to occur after the second vaccination. Side effects are more commonly reported among young people and usually occur 12 to 24 hours after vaccination. Side effects include fever, malaise, headache, and muscle aches. The reaction is that your body’s immune system is mounted on the virus and your immune system is built. Tylenol or ibuprofen can help alleviate these symptoms. There are no other infections or illnesses that can be received directly from the vaccine itself. It is sometimes said that you got the flu from a flu shot, but in reality, this reaction is likely to be exactly the same, and the immune system initiates a reaction to the virus and the vaccine.

Supiano: The data suggest that these mild symptoms are less common in the elderly, but more common after the second dose. These side effects are minimal and short-lived. It is important to remember that it is worth vaccination, not infection with COVID-19.

Do people need to worry about experiencing side effects to the vaccine?

Spibak: Eleven out of a million people experience a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, which is extremely rare. These are allergic reactions such as swelling, itching and dyspnea. Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare and tend to occur in people who have previously had an allergic reaction to other drugs or vaccines. Overall, serious side effects are rare and the chances of experiencing side effects to the vaccine are far less common than the rate of infection with COVID-19.

How can I help my family and friends to post information about vaccinations online?

Spibak: I encourage people to provide facts to family and friends rather than being critical.The· CDC website The COVID-19 vaccine is the best resource for healthcare providers and the general public to share with others.

Supiano: In addition to the CDC website American Geriatrics Society there is Hint sheet Especially made for the elderly. Providing education is important. There are many myths about COVID-19 and vaccines, and we need to do our best to share published facts, science and data.

Can people with underlying health conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS) be vaccinated now?

Spibak: Yes, they can get the vaccine. The CDC has the following list Specific medical condition What are your specific vaccination recommendations? Many underlying conditions are risk factors for severe COVID-19 and worse consequences. Therefore, people with underlying health are advised to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

How much immunity does the elderly have after the first dose of the vaccine?

Supiano: 95% protection against the virus is given after the second dose. Antibody levels achieved with its 95% efficacy occur within 7-10 days after the second dose. Patients are protected, but it is not yet known if COVID-19 can be spread to unvaccinated people.

Spibak: According to current data, the vaccine is about 50-55% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID-19 after the first dose. The role of the second dose is to boost the patient’s immunity to the virus. I warn people and encourage them to presume that there is no protection between the first and second doses. It takes 10-14 days from the second dose for the vaccine to be 95% effective in preventing symptomatological infections. It is not known if the COVID-19 vaccine will prevent asymptomatic infections, so caution should be exercised after the second vaccination. This includes wearing a face mask and physically keeping it away until the entire population can be vaccinated.

Some states have reported unsuccessful deployment of vaccines to long-term care facilities. Is it a Utah problem?

Supiano: This has been reported because skilled nursing homes have standard practices for providing vaccines to organized nursing staff, medical directors, and residents of skilled nursing homes. These facilities obtain vaccines from pharmacies that provide vaccines on a regular basis. Those who live in assisted living facilities or in separate apartments do not have the benefits of a standardized schedule or an organization that facilitates vaccination. Groups of these people may be responsible for making their own promises to obtain the vaccine.

Does current COVID-19 vaccination work against mutants?

Spibak: This is still under study, but preliminary data suggest that current vaccines specifically protect against B-117 or UK variants. For now, we believe the vaccine will protect against mutant strains, but there are concerns that other mutant strains may develop if the vaccine is not released early enough.

Some people may be worried about vaccination due to unknown long-term side effects. What do you say to someone who is hesitant?

Supiano: I would like more long-term data, but the data we have about COVID-19 is very cold and the benefits of getting a vaccine outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19. If you are an elderly adult and unhappy enough to get infected with COVID-19, the risk of death is very high. Even more compelling is that people who have recovered from the virus are experiencing catastrophic long-term side effects.

Can I stop wearing a face mask after being vaccinated?

Spibak: It is not yet known if COVID-19 is 100% immune after two vaccinations. What we know is that two doses reduce the chances of getting symptomatological COVID-19 by 95%. Patients who participated in the vaccine trial were not all systematically tested for COVID-19 to determine whether the vaccine would reduce the likelihood of asymptomatic infection, regardless of symptoms. For now, it shouldn’t change your behavior until the vaccine is more widely distributed. Masking, physical distance, frequent hand washing, and staying home when sick are important rules to follow.

Can educators and seniors be vaccinated through U of U Health?

Spibak: With the exception of employees, U of U Health does not currently offer vaccines to the general public. The Utah Department of Health immunizes the general public through the local county health department. You should contact your local county health department for the latest vaccination distribution information.