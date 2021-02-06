When do teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine?





While the CMS is preparing to return to the classroom, teachers are encouraging them to be prioritized, regardless of age.

Charlotte, NC — The CMS leader said Friday afternoon that the face-to-face return date set by the board would remain the same. Elementary and junior high school students will return to the classroom on February 15. Junior high and high school students will not return until February 22nd. Teachers, meanwhile, want to be a priority when it comes to vaccines. Novant and CMS are currently caring for school staff and working together to vaccinate teachers over the age of 65 over the weekend. Teachers of a certain age, on the other hand, were able to get most vaccinations, but are far below the list. “This push of rushing to meet face-to-face when the vaccine is imminent seems untimely,” said Justin Permenter. Relation: When will my children be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The students are lagging behind and the teachers are exhausted and struggling. “This year was a tough year for all of us, not only for educators, but also for parents for children,” said Palmenter. The permentor wants to get back in front of the kids, but he doesn’t want to get sick. Vaccines can be a treatment to increase safety in school. “If we could invite our staff to vaccinate, we would reach herd immunity faster, with fewer viruses circulating around us,” said Monica Adamian, CMS School Health Specialist. While the CMS is preparing to return to the classroom, teachers are encouraging them to be prioritized, regardless of age. CMS teachers over the age of 65 plan to be vaccinated, but other teachers will have to wait for a while. I asked CMS superintendent Ernest Winston about this, and he says they advocate vaccination of all teachers. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/hwsPvYFFn7 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) February 5, 2021 “I think it makes sense to prioritize high-risk people, but at the same time, we need to remember that a healthy educator in his 40s died in North Carolina this year,” Palmenter said. It was. CMS leaders say that putting more shots in the employee’s arm allows students and teachers to return to quality face-to-face learning, but all teachers actually vaccinate them. If so, it’s still unknown. “It’s not our intention or desire because we don’t want to jump over the other groups that are currently on top of us, but for the staff that every student faces to get the vaccine. I would like to continue to insist, “said Ernest Winston. Relation: According to the CDC, schools can safely resume without vaccination of teachers. Meanwhile, some Union County Public School employees have already been shot. The school, in collaboration with the Department of Health, planned to vaccinate school staff over the age of 50. The state has approved vaccinations for approximately 1,000 employees who signed up before changing their deployment plans. Jennifer Kammer, a high school teacher, sympathizes with her colleague who may not be able to take shots for some time. Jennifer Kammer, a teacher at Union County Public School, said, “I hope everyone who wants to get the vaccine can get it now. I’m over 50 and I’m very lucky to get the vaccine.” Told. UCPS employees who were vaccinated two weeks ago will receive a second vaccination next week, February 12-13.







