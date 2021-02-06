Health
“I don’t want to die to make a damn minivan”: car workers are worried about workplace safety in COVID-19
Kathy McKay has been an employee of the Stellantis Windsor assembly plant for over 25 years, but after spending almost a year in the COVID-19 pandemic, her frustration reached boiling point.
“It’s a very complicated situation and it’s very difficult,” she said. “I don’t want to die to make a damn minivan, and I don’t think anyone else should.”
Since employees returned to the factory in May 2020 — after a temporary closure for the next two months Windsor-Essex officially recorded the first case of COVID-19 — McKay says he is worried about the health and safety of both himself and his colleagues.
“People took it some seriously. Some people didn’t really believe it was happening that way,” she said.
“Everyone was staying as far away as possible, but … it’s really hard to get so close to people and suddenly feel different.”
Safety measures have been implemented and concerns remain
Enhanced safety measures have been introduced, including relocation of work to keep employees away, installation of plexiglass barriers on workstations, new separations at break tables, and daily employee screening. , She says, concerns remain.
“Hand washing is problematic because most of the washrooms are not on the main floor where we work,” McKay said. “They are upstairs … literally a few minutes away from the workstation.”
Nevertheless, McKay acknowledges that Stellantis management has taken clear steps to alleviate employee concerns. This includes adding breaks and more. It happens now. “
At the same time, McKay said the company would notify workers if one of its employees tested positive.
“If someone in your workplace … is COVID-19 positive, you will get a call, you will get a call that you are not allowed to get into work.”
McKay also acknowledged the need to continue production, but she hesitated about the essence of her work.
“Keep 6 or 7 people out of the factory who all know what each station’s job is, you’re at risk of production,” she said. “But I think our lives are a little more important than production, and we really wonder why we are called key workers at this point.”
Stellantis supports health and safety measures
A Stellantis spokeswoman said in a statement that the company “has a comprehensive, multi-layered health and safety program to protect its employees.”
“We know that the protocols and processes implemented in our factory prevent the spread of the virus when employees are working,” Stellantis said.
“Although our employees tested positive, we continue to be proactive in following recommended guidelines, taking the same health and safety measures whenever employees go out, and creating a safe environment created in-house. We continue to encourage protection. Plants. “
See | Daily employee screening at FCA’s Windsor assembly plant:
In another statement, the local public health agency Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said the Ministry of Labor said, “All workplace health and safety under the Industrial Safety and Health Act, especially public health, is a manufacturing facility. There is no regular inspection like. “
“Public health plays a supportive and educational role primarily in supporting the Ministry of Labor,” said a WECHU spokesman.
“Through a pandemic, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided recommendations and guidance to all Windsor and Essex County companies. We have developed extensive information about the workplace and companies on our website. . “
Unifor Local 444, a labor group representing employees at the Windsor assembly plant, declined to comment.
Written and produced by Sameer Chhabra.
