Oregon reports five more COVID-19 deaths when tolls exceed 2,000. 846 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,002, the Oregon Department of Health reported Friday.

OHA also reported 846 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 146,138 cases.

“OHA is sad to report our 2,000th COVID-19-related death today. A 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County, positive on February 1st and home on February 2nd. Died in, “said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

“At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends, or neighbors die of COVID-19, or we know people who have lost their loved ones. We at OHA Many are saddened to lose their family and friends. All losses weigh heavily on us. To all families mourning parents, brothers and children who died of the COVID-19 infection. I would like to express my deepest sympathies. “

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 22,724 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 12,898 doses were given Thursday and 9,826 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 509,582 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 733,975 vaccines have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

The St. Charles Health System reported that it had received 22,559 COVID-19 vaccinations by the beginning of Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 238, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 59 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Friday, two of whom were on ventilator in the ICU.

Additional test results added to the daily total

OHA received over 1,800 electronic test results (ELR) on Wednesday due to a delay in laboratory reporting. These newly added test results include information from December 2, 2020 to Tuesday, December 2020. As a result, Wednesday’s daily ELR totals and positive rates are higher than normal in the seven counties of Clackamas, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, and Umatilla.

Baker County shifts from extreme risk to high risk level

Starting February 5, Baker County’s risk level will drop from extreme risk to high risk. In collaboration with the Baker County Public Health Service, OHA has found inconsistencies in Baker County’s positive rate data related to electronic test results submitted by the Idaho Health System. In addition, from January 10th to January 23rd, 12 newly reported adults with COVID-19 were detained. Since these individuals do not interact with members of the wider community, the number is subtracted from the total number of COVID-19 cases in Baker County to determine the county’s risk level, reducing the number of cases in two weeks to 54. ..

Based on the revised data, Baker County was soon found to be eligible for high risk. This move will allow some businesses and facilities to resume providing indoor services with health and safety measures and capacity limits.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (6), Colombia (10), Couse (19), Crook (8). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (5), Deschutz (25), Douglas (26), Harney (9), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Jefferson (16), Josephine (17), Klamath (4), Lake ( 15), Lane (83), Lincoln (9), Lynn (20), Marul (21), Marion (132), Morrow (5), Multnomah (136), Pork (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1) 31), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (92), Yamhill (23).

caution: The 768th and 1,416th COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon reported on 17th November and 25th December are the same person. Due to this error, we have renumbered the reported deaths since Friday 1,998.

The 1,998th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 65-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on January 11 and died on February 2 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,999th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on January 19 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on February 2. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,000th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on February 1 and died at home on February 2. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,001th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man who died at home on February 1 after being tested positive in Josephine County on February 4. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,002 COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on January 8 and died at the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center on January 15. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

