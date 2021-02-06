Which Utahn will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in March? I have an answer.





People over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions can be vaccinated next month. (Rick Eagan | Salt Lake Tribune) The vaccine will be available to more residents next month.

Utah is preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public. People in the next wave will be eligible from March. Who is now eligible for the vaccine? Who is the target for March? Currently, the list of people who can be vaccinated includes people over 70, healthcare professionals, first-time responders, kindergarten-to-high school teachers, and kindergarten-to-high school staff. Starting March 1st, the list will be open to people over the age of 65 and over the age of 18. Existing medical conditions approved by the state .. It applies to people who have had most types of cancer in the past year. This applies to people who have been diagnosed with blood cancer or blood cancer in the last 5 years. Anyone with uncontrollable diabetes who falls into the a1c level above 9.0 is eligible for a shot. Those who are considered obese based on a body mass index of 40 or higher are eligible. If you are on immunosuppressive therapy, or if your immune system is weakened by medication or HIV, you are eligible for the vaccine. Other eligible conditions include being a solid organ transplant recipient, severe kidney disease, chronic liver disease including hepatitis B or C, chronic heart disease without hypertension, chronic respiratory disease without asthma, Includes neurological conditions that affect respiratory function. I have Parkinson’s disease and Down’s syndrome, stroke or dementia, and asplenia, including sickle cell disease. How can I prove that I have a medical condition that is covered by the vaccine? You don’t have to. The state relies on the honor system and requires people without underlying illness to not be vaccinated by people with serious medical conditions. “If you don’t fall into these categories … don’t ask for a vaccine,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dan. At this week’s press conference .. I am eligible for a vaccine! So I have to call my health department to make an appointment, right? Wrong. The March reservation window is not open yet. It will be announced when it is time to sign up. The state urges residents not to bother the local health sector while focusing on vaccination of people over the age of 70. According to the state, anything that delays the process will delay the distribution of vaccines to other groups. Nicholas Lap, a spokesman for the Salt Lake County Health Department, said people could probably start their March schedule about a week before the end of February. The general public will be notified when the March schedule begins early. “They aren’t open right now,” he said, “(residents) shouldn’t call us or try to book now.” I am not eligible for the vaccine in March. When can I get vaccinated? More people should be able to get the vaccine in April. The state plans to extend vaccine eligibility to people of more age groups, more existing conditions, and people living in collective environments such as prisons. According to current state plans, all Utains should be vaccinated this spring or summer.

