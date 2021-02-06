Israeli hospitals say they have discovered a potential treatment for COVID-19 after seeing a 95% success rate





Researchers at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv have announced that they may have found a cure for the novel. Coronavirus After seeing incredibly positive results in using the newly developed drug in preliminary trials. COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be rolled out worldwide, but doctors are looking for better ways to treat people who are already infected or will be infected before vaccination. by YNet NewsProfessor Nadir Arber of the Center for Integrated Cancer Prevention has long been working on the development of drugs to treat the virus and its often more dangerous side effects. When ready, Arber tested it in patients with both moderate and severe conditions. The drug had a dramatic effect, with 95% positive results. Of the 30 patients who received the drug, 29 showed significant improvement within 48 hours. All 29 who recovered quickly were discharged within 5 days. Her recovery took days longer than others, but the last one also benefited from the drug. According to Arbor, the drug is cheap to manufacture and only needs to be given once daily for 5 days. He named it EXO-CD24 and hopes to continue clinical trials in the hope that it will soon be legalized and help more people around the world. Lauren Decicca / Getty Images

Already, some medical advances since the inception of the pandemic have helped physicians significantly change the way they treat COVID-19 and stop deaths despite the continued increase in infectious diseases. I will. For example, new steroid treatments have helped reduce case fatality rates in patients using mechanical ventilation by about one-third and those using oxygen by one-fifth. BBC.. Article published in Statistical news We have shown how the treatment of COVID-19 can have an impact. “A fictitious treatment that can reduce the need for hospitalization by 50% would reduce COVID-19 hospitalization by 285,000 and kill up to 71,000 by the end of 2021, assuming 20% ​​of the population is infected and half of it is infected. It will be reduced. If you have symptoms, you will be treated, “the article said. “Hospital-based treatments for COVID-19, which can reduce stays and mortality by 30%, can save up to 85,000 lives,” he added. In addition, the authors state that coronavirus treatments are effective against many other illnesses and have the potential to save even more lives. “More realistically, we need to manage COVID-19 and other new viruses over the next few years. An important tool will be an effective treatment,” the treatise concludes. According to the latest statistics Coronavirus In addition to killing 2.3 million people, it affects about 105 million people worldwide.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos