Jefferson County urges state to return vaccine dose | Coronavirus





The state’s decision to divert the COVID-19 vaccine from a county that was ahead of the vaccination schedule is not in good harmony with the Jefferson County Commission. In a letter sent to the Oregon Department of Health Thursday, the county said it wanted to remind the state that a unified approach to vaccine distribution would not work in smaller counties. The county reconsidered its decision and urged the county to renew its plans to send vaccines to Jefferson County so that it could resume vaccination of its communities. “We have no problem getting the vaccine to our community,” said Tami Kepa, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Health. “I hope this letter brings us back to the top of the priority list.” Increasing vaccines is especially important as counties are often ranked lower than others Health index county, Said County Commissioner Wayne Fording. Jefferson County, in collaboration with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Institute for Population Health, ranked 34 of the 36 counties in Oregon by county health rankings. The county is ranked higher than the state average of premature death and has a higher experience than the normal rate of obesity and asthma. It is combined with uninsured, income inequality, poverty levels and an increase in the number of health care providers available. “They shouldn’t turn the vaccine back to Portland,” Fording said. “Sometimes when you are a small county, you have to stand up for yourself or be left behind. “We want share. We don’t want to be zero (vaccine).” Last week, state health officials said they would vaccinate all health professionals and teachers and redirect vaccines from 18 counties ready to move to the elderly to counties still in contact with health professionals. Announced. As of Friday, Jefferson County was vaccinated with 2,452 According to the report, 573 of them received both the first and second doses. Oregon Health Department Dashboard.. According to the letter, the county ranks fourth in the state with a case rate per 100,000 people. Most COVID-19 infections in Jefferson County occur at work. To date, 25 people have died from the virus in Jefferson County, and the decision to redirect the county’s first-dose vaccine supply to other communities is causing harm. “We have a 37-page waiting list,” Fording said. “I’m interested. People definitely want a vaccine. The goal is to get back into that herd immunity situation, open a business and send children to school.”

