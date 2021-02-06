Cases of local COVID-19 decrease with increasing vaccination | Morrison County Records

Active cases of COVID-19 in Morrison County continued to decline during the week of January 29-February 4.
As of Thursday, there were only 28 active cases across the county, with an active case rate of 8.46 per 10,000. These numbers decreased from 47 and 14.2 on January 28, respectively.
Morrison County added 20 new cases during the reporting period from January 29th to February 4th, bringing the total to 3,168 cases since April 18th. This was equivalent to the 19 cases added last week.
Last week, two Morrison County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19. A total of 189 infected people needed hospitalization. No new deaths have been reported, with a total of 46 people in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Morrison County also significantly stepped up its vaccination efforts from the last week of January to the beginning of February. As of February 2, 3,146 people in the county had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 603 had completed both. This means that 1,723 people were shot dead between January 26th and February 2nd.
The Morrison County Public Health Service issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, reiterating that it has not vaccinated the general public, including people over the age of 65.
Read the statement, “The Morrison County Public Health Service has not taken the name of the waiting list.” “We continue to expand the range of vaccines at the Morrison County Public Health Service as vaccines become more readily available. Our ongoing goal has been identified without wasting vaccines. Deliver the vaccine to the priority population as soon as possible. “
Residents must not call public health or local health care providers to request a vaccine. Qualified individuals have been informed by either Morrison County Public Health or their healthcare providers to set up an appointment.
As more people are vaccinated, both the COVID-19 epidemic and the resulting deaths are slowing across the state.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,410 new cases on Thursday, infecting a total of 465,176 people. This is 6,543 more than January 28. However, an average of 935 new cases per day for 7 days decreased from 1,124 in the previous week.
Between January 28 and February 4, 111 people died in Minnesota, with an average of 16 deaths per day. This brings the state’s total to 6,251 since the pandemic began.
Nationwide, 11.71 million new cases were reported between January 28 and February 4. A total of 26,277,000 Americans are infected with COVID-19.
The death toll increased to 445,264 as of Thursday 21,745 from 28 January, or 3,106 per day.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 33.9 million people in the United States who have been vaccinated at least once.
