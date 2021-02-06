San Diego County Health Authority reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths

San Diego County public health officials reported on Friday 39 deaths from 1,453 new COVID-19 infections and the virus, including the county’s first childhood death.

According to the county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Uten, the 10-year-old boy who died of the disease had an underlying medical condition.

“The death of this boy darkly reminds us that this pandemic affects everyone in our community, regardless of age. We can protect each other and slow the spread of the virus as much as possible. You have to do that, “said Uten.

The pandemic appeared to be declining after a total of 926 cases on Tuesday and the end of more than 1,000 63 consecutive days. On Wednesday, the San Diego County Health and Welfare Department reported 968 new cases, while Thursday reported 1,598 cases.

The Friday report has boosted the total number of coronaviruses in the county to 244,069 cases and 2,777 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 23,259 tests reported on Friday, 6% returned positive and the 14-day moving average rose slightly from 7.5% on Thursday to 7.7%. Until the most recent January 22nd, the percentage was over 10%.

HHSA reported 1,183 patients with COVID-19 in county hospitals, of whom 353 were in the intensive care unit, with nearly 400 inpatients declining from two weeks ago, set on January 12. 621 less than the record 1,804 patients.

The number of ICU patients with COVID-19 decreased by 95 during the two-week period. There are 42 ICU beds with available staff in the county.

The county health department reported 16 new community outbreaks on Friday, bringing the total to 68 and 367 last week.

As more and more San Diegans are vaccinated against COVID-19, HHSA reminds the public that it is premature to stop using face coverings and social distances.

The two FDA-approved vaccines have shown promising results in clinical trials, but it can take weeks for vaccination to be fully effective. It is unclear if vaccinated people could catch COVID-19 and spread it to unvaccinated people.

“Even if some of your older relatives and friends are vaccinated, we recommend that you postpone your visit with them until later this year when you are fully vaccinated and protected.” Said Uten.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, but the pandemic can only be ended once herd immunity is achieved.”

Herd immunity refers to the stage of a pandemic in which the majority of the population is immune to the virus because a person has been vaccinated or developed antibodies after COVID-19 infection.

Public health officials say up to 80% of the US population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Almost 12% of San Diegans over the age of 16 receive at least one of the two shots needed to develop antibody protection against the virus. About 2.2% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated.

According to HHSA, the San Diego County coronavirus vaccination site has received 586,225 vaccinations and 411,565 vaccinations.

Petco Park’s “Vaccination Super Station” was given the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, said Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Supervisory Board.

San Diego County has the capacity to administer more than 20,000 vaccines a day and plans to increase it to 30,000 next week, but currently there is only a supply to administer about 10,000 vaccines a day.

