Stop stressing for your heart! | News





Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV)-Are you feeling stressed? You are not alone. Proper management of stress can be more important than ever for heart health, according to new research. Yetteva Sheffield wasn’t going to be hit by a pandemic and prevent her from continuing. “I had a lot of old exercise DVDs, and I experienced them all, and Jane Fonda pulled her out,” she said. The stress of the last decade may have made you want to do more than just be active, but a new study by the American Heart Association shows that managing stress, such as exercise, is important for heart health. I am investigating the reason why it is. Studies published in Journal of the American Heart AssociationWe found that women who were more stressed were more likely to have high blood pressure, overweight, and not eating a healthy diet. These are some of the biggest factors when it comes to the onset of heart disease, or worse. “In reality, there is a solid correlation between stress and the ability of women to properly control blood pressure and blood sugar levels, which are factors associated with the development of heart disease,” said Ascension Street cardiologist. Said Dr. Stacy Davis. Thomas. “High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately heart failure.” The American Heart Association states that there are seven risk factors that people can improve through lifestyle changes to achieve ideal cardiovascular health. Manage blood pressure Control cholesterol Lower blood sugar Become active Eat better Lose weight Dr. Davis says stress may discourage women from prioritizing the steps necessary to maintain heart health, but women, especially women with children, prioritize heart health. Reminds us that can also have a positive impact on our family. “I bet from changes in your diet, which will also change the diet of your family. Changes in your activity will also change the activities of your child.” As a mother of grown-up children, Sheffield says her exercise routine has changed, but encourages women to make as much time as possible. “It’s difficult, of course, for women with children,” she said. “I think the easiest thing for them is to go out and walk with the kids.” “What I choose for my life may not fit the lives of others. You have to do what fits your life. Don’t worry. I just do what is good for me. “ Friday is the day when the American Heart Association emphasizes the risk of heart disease in women, the day it turns red for women.

