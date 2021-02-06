People with Alzheimer’s disease are immediately eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine





Albany, NY (News 10) – The pandemic was serious for everyone, but especially difficult for Alzheimer’s patients and their caretakers. Cheri Davies lives in Morrow and says her husband, Chris, suffers from an early onset of the disease. “Whenever someone can’t remember the basics, it’s hard to just have a mask,” Davis said. “Understanding why people and such things are invisible is really difficult and very confusing.” For caretakers like Davis, they are always worried about the health and well-being of their loved ones. “The worry is that if he gets sick and has to go to the hospital, I can’t go with him,” Davis explained. “At that time, he is alone, and there is confusion that accompanies it, and worrying about it can be very stressful.” Governor Cuomo announced today on February 15 that adults in certain health conditions will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age.

People with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease are on the list of people who will soon be eligible for vaccination. “10% of people with Alzheimer’s disease have an early-onset illness, which means they were diagnosed before the age of 65,” explained Elizabeth Smith Boybin, Executive Director of the Northeastern New York Alzheimer’s Association. .. “In addition, there are other forms of dementia that are common in people in their 40s and 50s, such as frontotemporal dementia. These underlying conditions are at risk of complications from the coronavirus. We are eager to be included in the development of the vaccine. “ It may take some time for those who are eligible to get the vaccine, but Davis said the news will help alleviate some of her stress. “I know it’s difficult to get a vaccine, but I’m really relieved to know that it will happen just because I know he can be vaccinated on the list at some point.”

