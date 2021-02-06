State Revises Vaccine Eligibility – YubaNet

February 5, 2021 – Today, California has released a revised system for vaccine eligibility. The Nevada County Public Health Service continues to follow the vaccine eligibility guidelines defined by the State of California.

Vaccine supply is very limited, with an average of 1,850 doses per week. This total includes both the first and second doses. The state is increasing the eligibility of vaccines, but local access depends on the supply of vaccines. And its supply from the state remains very limited. With the following revisions, it is estimated that 40,000 people are currently eligible for Phase 1B. This will be added to Phase 1A 7,000.

With the current vaccine supply, we are working to vaccinate all eligible groups as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for waiting for a while and preparing for vaccination.

The state has moved to an age-based framework. Currently there are no tiers and only two phases. The complete state framework is shown in the image below.

Go to Nevada County Vaccination schedule page Learn more about who is included in each sector.

What is an age-based framework?

People over the age of 65 are eligible based on the available supply. Vaccine supply is very limited. In each state, people over the age of 75 are no longer prioritized.

What is the current phase?

Based on the available supply, the individuals described below are or are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. All populations in Phase 1B have the same priority. Healthcare workers and long-term care facilities (Phase 1A, all levels) Those over 65 years old (Phase 1B) Sector Population: Education and Childcare, Emergency Services, Food and Agriculture (Phase 1B)



Where are the other layers of the old vaccine schedule?

The state has eliminated what was Phase 1B Tier 2 and Phase 1C.

The state no longer defines the Phase 1A hierarchy.

Who is considered a qualified healthcare professional?

Phase 1A healthcare professionals are further defined. This includes people at risk of being directly exposed to patients in the medical setting. This includes both clinical and non-clinical roles.

For a complete list Vaccination schedule page..

Who is considered education and childcare?

To date, this has been school staff from kindergarten to high school. The state is currently expanding the definition of groups included in Phase 1B education and childcare.

This will Absent This means that this group is fully qualified locally. This depends on the availability of the vaccine. Vaccine supply is very limited.

This means that this group is fully qualified locally. This depends on the availability of the vaccine. Vaccine supply is very limited. Education and child care include those at risk of occupational exposure to COVID through the work below. All formal and informal childcare workers, including day care providers All staff at colleges, universities, junior colleges, community colleges, and other higher education facilities All staff in education support services and management All staff in front of kindergarten, elementary school, junior high school, high school Vocational school and all staff of the vocational school Other workers involved in caring for children and students, such as school bus drivers and monitors, and pedestrian crossing guards.



Are veterinarians considered healthcare professionals?

The state defines veterinary services included in Phase 1B food and agricultural workers. In the context of the COVID-19 vaccine, the focus of Phase 1A is on human-to-human exposure in human clinical settings.

Where do employees in the cannabis industry fall?

The state provided an explanation of where cannabis industrial workers are eligible

Medicinal Cannabis: Phase 1A

Growth, production, storage, transportation, distribution: Phase 1B Food and Ag

Who else is included in Food and Ag?

Those at risk of occupational exposure to COVID through work in any role in Food and Agriculture Sector on CA Essential Workforce List Employees working in restaurants to the extent not listed in the food and agriculture sector of the CA Essential Worker list.

Access to vaccines depends on supply. At this time, supply is so limited that not all groups on the state list are locally eligible.

Where can I find out more about this revision?

This is an evolving situation, so stay informed and stay patient to address this unprecedented challenge.

Thanks to our partners for helping us immunize our community. Our COVID-19 vaccination efforts would not have been successful without your partnership and commitment to the health of our community.

Vaccination is an essential tool to end this pandemic. You should be vigilant, wear a mask, keep a distance, wash your hands, and avoid meetings so that you can return to normal life as soon as possible after vaccination.