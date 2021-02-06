Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health problems in obese people in a pandemic





The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected substance use, mental health, and weight-related health behaviors in obese people. Research By UT Southwestern and UT Health School of Public Health researchers. The study, published in the journal Clinical Obesity, investigated 589 obese patients enrolled in the UT Southwestern Weight Wellness Program, interdisciplinary weight management, and post-obesity care clinics. Almost half of the group reported use of recreational drugs and alcohol, and 10% reported increased use since the onset of the pandemic. Seventeen patients tested positive for COVID-19. Almost a quarter (24.3%) of patients reported using opioids, 9.5% sedatives or sedatives, 3.6% marijuana, and 1% stimulants 30 days prior to the study. Patients were investigated from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, after the COVID-19 home order was lifted in North Texas. “Many obese patients also suffer from mental health. Patients who reported anxiety, depression, or sleep disorders were two to four times more likely to increase their use of the substance. Reported stressed diets. There was a 6-fold increase in patients who suffered from the use of the substance. ” Research author Jaime Armandos, MD, MBA, medical director of the Weight Wellness Program, and assistant professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42 percent of American adults are obese. Health conditions associated with obesity include certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and preventable premature death. About 70% of patients reported that it was more difficult to reach their weight loss goals during a pandemic, and about half spent less time exercising. These findings are similar to another paper written by Armand de Brignacs last spring and were one of the first studies to show the effect of shelter-in-place orders on the health behavior of obese people. “This study shows that obese adults continue to behave in the same way and suffer from mental health challenges even after the blockade is lifted. These vulnerabilities, such as telemedicine options and outreach activities. We need to develop interventions for groups, “said senior authors Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., MPH, Assistant Professor of Population and Data Science at UTSW, and Epidemiology, Human Genetics, and Environment at the UT Health School of Public Health. Professor of science. The researchers said the patients surveyed were mostly white, college-educated, middle- and high-income individuals. Therefore, findings may not be generalized to other populations and pandemics for obesity-related health behaviors in lower socioeconomic status and / or ethnic minority populations that are disproportionately affected by obesity and COVID-19. It may not be possible to accurately evaluate the burden of. Participants in the study were established as weight-controlled patients with health insurance. It is not representative of the average American suffering from obesity, with less than 2% taking anti-obesity medications and less than 1% undergoing weight loss surgery. This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos