Including zinc in your diet may help fertility during COVID-19





Researchers, originally thought to affect the respiratory system, recently discovered that the effects of COVID-19 may be different. It can affect any part of the body, including your reproductive system. Recent reports even suggest that the coronavirus can have a detrimental effect on fertility in both men and women.New research published in the journal Reproductive science We have discovered that zinc supplements may help fertility during COVID-19. Read again- Covid-19 Health complications that may predispose to re-emerging The role of diet in the fight against COVID-19? We all recognize that proper nutrition and hydration are essential to a healthy body.A healthy and balanced diet Building immunity Maintains overall health. And certain foods and nutrients act as many health miraculous medicines, including the new COVID-19. Read again- This plant-based antiviral drug is very effective against the Covid-19 virus Your immune system protects your cells from pathogens that try to attack your body. The immune system is always active, but when a person is infected with a virus, that activity is enhanced. When this activity increases, the metabolic rate increases and an energy source is needed. This energy comes from your diet. Especially zinc Coronavirus infection. Read again- Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine may reduce COVID-19 symptoms and serious illness in children Zinc supplements for both men and women seeking to become pregnant naturally during a pandemic or through assisted reproductive technology may prevent mitochondrial damage to young eggs and sperm cells, according to researchers at Wayne State University in the United States. .. Zinc may aid fertility during COVID-19 For this study, the researchers reviewed the pathophysiology of COVID-19, especially in relation to reproductive function. They found that the depletion of zinc associated with cytokine storms can cause mitochondrial damage and the accumulation of reactive oxygen species in immature eggs and sperm.Cytokine storms cause an overreaction of the immune system inflammation, Possible tissue damage and organ failure in the fight against COVID-19. All of this can interfere with reproduction and conception. How can zinc help couples trying to get pregnant during COVID-19? Zinc has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent or reduce the risk of egg and sperm cell damage due to the body’s immune response to the virus, Husam Abu-Soud, one of the researchers in the study. Explained. Studies show that zinc can improve embryo quality and reduce some pregnancy complications.

It has also been reported that zinc may generally be beneficial to people in the fight against the process of viral illness. Not only that, it also helps boost immunity by fighting oxidative cell damage. However, zinc alone may not be sufficient to reverse the process, especially after extensive oxidative cell damage has occurred. Studies have also suggested that zinc, a supplement given to people infected with COVID-19 prior to the cytokine storm stage, may improve the progression of mild and early stage disease. infection.. This is caused by suppressing viral replication and acting as an antioxidant to prevent cell damage. (With input from IANS) Published: February 6, 2021, 9:00 am | Updated: February 6, 2021, 9:03 am







