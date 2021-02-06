Local pharmacy applies for COVID-19 vaccine

Residents of the Goulburn Valley do not have to go to the clinic to get the COVID-19 vaccine this winter, they just have to look for a nearby pharmacy.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Sunday that approximately 5,800 regional pharmacies in Australia will be invited to participate in the AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccination later this year.

Regional pharmacies will be an important partner in deploying coronavirus vaccines alongside hospitals and practitioner offices, doubling the number of vaccine sites across Australia in 2000.

Martin Sala, an Avenel pharmacist at Avenel Pharmacy, said he welcomed the decision to vaccinate at the pharmacy.

“We sent an interesting statement. As with influenza vaccination, check all boxes to ensure equipment, sterile injection rooms, and the ability to secure customer space. You have to do it, “he said.

“Our team is familiar with the vaccination process, but it’s a bit different from flu shots because there are two. Training is probably more theoretical than actually administering the dose. There. We need to learn what the side effects are and the possible reactions of people to them. “

Participation in the program is voluntary and pharmacists must demonstrate their ability and ability to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine while continuing to provide important services to the community.

The state of interest process has recently begun and will be rolled out at pharmacies nationwide in May, when Phase 2A of vaccination begins.

Phase 2A is the time when people over the age of 50, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and other important or high-risk workers will be vaccinated.

Sarah said she understood the concerns about vaccines but encouraged people to trust the process.

“There is considerable debate and concern about the time frame, but it has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Department and a very reputable company,” he said.

“It looks like it was on the market in a hurry, but at the moment it needed a quick response.”

The location of the vaccine distribution is still finalized and training for medical professionals involved in the program will be rolled out in February.

Seymour’s Deniskill Martin Pharmacy and Chemist Discount Center have also submitted a statement of interest in vaccination.