A group of women from Montgomery County are working together to support vaccinations for the elderly

Applying for a coronavirus vaccine is difficult, especially for the elderly.Women’s group Montgomery County I want to change that.They make themselves Vaccine Hunter-Hunting Vaccine, And they are gathering to help people over the age of 75 get vaccinated.

“We are not technicians,” said her and her husband, 80-year-old Maria Carbonell.

Carbonell, who lives in Chevy Chase, said he didn’t know where to start when it came to booking a COVID-19 vaccine.

“That [sic] I tried it many times, so I was desperate. I think we were on the list of four or five, but no one called, “Carbonell said.

Download the FOX 5DC News app for the latest local news and weather

So their daughter contacted a vaccine hunter, a group of eight women.

“She called and told me to go to White Oak and get ready because I had to be there before 4 o’clock. It was 2 o’clock,” Carbonell said with a laugh.

They made a promise and were immediately relieved.

“I’m really grateful for the development of this vaccine,” said Nelson Carbonell.

Vaccine hunters, all teachers, decided to help others when they kept asking how problems people, especially the elderly, had.

They did what teachers were most good at – organized.

They have created a spreadsheet that includes all of the county, state, and private COVID vaccination sites. This is missing from each health department website.

“It’s kind of like a handy dandy guide to COVID vaccines,” Maria Peterson, one of the vaccine hunters, told FOX5.

They created Facebook page, Instagram, twitter, And share information over Google phone lines to make reservations for problematic seniors.

And they started taking requests from their seniors – through Facebook and of course the phone. “One night we were actually until 1am when we entered people for a promise,” Peterson said.

Read more: Elderly people in Montgomery County refused to book a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine hunters were able to win 220 vaccination appointments for Group 1B. They also added 359 people to the waiting list.

They secured their appointments by opening multiple browsers at once and keeping track of when the booking window for each site opened.

“We’re like,’Hey, now I’ve seen the giant open,’ so we’ll all jump into our computer,” he said.

Peterson said it can be difficult to navigate through different sites.

“It’s becoming survival of the fittest, not everyone has a computer, not everyone is tech-savvy. Many older people don’t have email addresses,” Peterson said. He said.

She also said that there are several multilingual directions, but the languages ​​are too complex to be very easy for the elderly to understand.

“We want to work with counties and states to help facilitate the process,” she said.

Read more: Racial disparity in early vaccine deployment data in the DC region

Peterson said the government needs to find ways to distribute the vaccine more equitably and make it more accessible to people in the black and Latin communities.

The women contacted the states and counties and offered assistance. They also have a list of volunteers who are ready to dive in and continue to help older people get vaccinated. Maria and Nelson Carbonell are very grateful.

“We know that if we get the disease, we will die. So it was like living on you with death for a year. I was very relieved to know that you were protected.” Carbonell said.

The couple say they have lived in isolation for a year, but now they have all the hope thanks to the vaccine hunters.

“We will meet our great-grandchildren on Wednesday,” Carbonell said.