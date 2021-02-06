Long Covid: What is it? What are the symptoms?





During the pandemic process, more than 3.5 million people were infected with Covid-19.

Over the past year, the virus has killed more than 100,000 people, many of whom have survived, but some have been infected with “long covid.”

Many people feel better within a few days or weeks, and most recover completely in 12 weeks, but some have long-lasting symptoms. Longcovid, also known as Postcovid-19 Syndrome, is officially recognized by medical scientists. This is what we know. What is Long Covid? Used to explain the effect of Coronavirus It lasts for weeks or months after the first illness. The NHS states that the likelihood of long-term symptoms does not appear to be related to the illness when the coronavirus was first obtained. Even people with mild symptoms at first can suffer from long-term problems. What are the symptoms of Long Covid? According to the NHS, there are many symptoms that can occur after a coronavirus infection. Common long COVID symptoms are: Extreme fatigue (fatigue)

Dyspnea

Chest pain and tension

Problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)

Sleep disorders (insomnia)

Palpitations

dizzy

Pins and needles

Joint pain

Depression and anxiety

Tinnitus, earache

Feeling sick, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite

High temperature, cough, headache, sore throat, changes in smell and taste

rash Is there a cure for Long Covid? People suffering from symptoms can provide professional help at NHS clinics throughout the United Kingdom. The Assessment Center is referred by the GP for people experiencing brain fog, anxiety, depression, shortness of breath, malaise, and other debilitating symptoms. The NHS England has donated £ 10m to a network of clinics that opened last month. Currently, 69 people are active nationwide, and hundreds of patients are already getting help. A new study shows that one in five coronaviruses develops long-term symptoms. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, about 186,000 people have been suffering from problems for up to 12 weeks.

