Scientists develop AI tools that can help the world stay ahead of Covid mutations

Houston: Researchers have developed new ways to combat deadly mutations Coronavirus According to one study, it accelerates vaccine development, kills thousands of people, and stops pathogens that can ruin the economy.

A research team at the University of Southern California, Biterubi Institute of Technology, has developed a way to use artificial intelligence to speed up vaccine analysis and focus on the best potential preventive medicine, Varsity said in a statement. Stated.

This method can be easily adapted to analyze potential mutations in the virus and ensures that the best possible vaccine is identified quickly-a great benefit to humans for evolving transmissions. The solution to give. Studies show that their machine learning models can achieve vaccine design cycles that once took months or years in seconds and minutes.

Paul Bogdan, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at USC Viterbi, said: And the author of the corresponding study.

“In addition, this can be adapted to help keep ahead of mutated coronaviruses around the world.”

When applied to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the study said the computer model quickly eliminated 95% of the compounds that could have treated the pathogen and identified the best option. ..



The AI ​​Assistance Act has predicted 26 potential vaccines that are effective against the coronavirus.

From them, scientists have identified the 11 best ways to build a multi-epitope vaccine that can attack the peplomer used by coronavirus to bind and penetrate host cells. The study said the vaccine targets areas of transmission (or epitopes), destroys peplomers, and neutralizes the virus’s ability to replicate.

In addition, engineers can build a new multiepitope vaccine for a new virus in less than a minute and verify its quality in less than an hour.

In contrast, the current process of controlling a virus requires the laboratory to multiply the pathogen, deactivate it, and inject the virus that caused the disease. This process is time consuming and takes over a year. Meanwhile, the disease spreads.

This method is especially useful at this stage of the pandemic, as the coronavirus begins to mutate in populations around the world.

Some scientists are concerned that the mutation may minimize the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently distributed. Recent variants of the virus that have emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil appear to spread more easily, and scientists say the study leads to more cases, deaths and hospitalizations rapidly.

However, Bogdan used USC’s AI-assisted techniques when SARS-CoV-2 goes out of control with current vaccines or when new vaccines are needed to combat other new viruses. He said that other preventive mechanisms could be designed quickly.

For example, in this study, USC scientists used only one B-cell epitope and one T-cell epitope, whereas they were more comprehensive by applying larger datasets and more possible combinations. Explains that you can develop a rapid vaccine design tool at. This study estimates that this method can make accurate predictions on over 700,000 different proteins in the dataset.

“The proposed vaccine design framework can address the three most frequently observed mutations and extend to handle other potentially unknown mutations,” Bogdan said. I will.

The raw data for the study comes from a huge bioinformatics database called the Immunoepitope Database (IEDB), where scientists around the world edit data on diseases such as coronavirus.

IEDB contains over 600,000 known epitopes from approximately 3,600 different species, along with the Virus Pathogen Resource, a complementary repository of information about pathogenic viruses. The SARS-CoV-2 genome and peplomer sequences are provided by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

COVID-19 has resulted in 87 million cases and more than 1.88 million deaths worldwide, including more than 400,000 deaths in the United States. It has destroyed the social, financial and political structures of many countries.

