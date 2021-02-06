More patient deaths and less heart surgery associated with Covid effects

Researchers in a new study find that the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis have led to a sharp decline in overall cardiac surgery and an unexplained increase in death after coronary artery bypass grafting. did.

The results of this study were published in the journal The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. This study was presented at the 57th Annual Meeting of the Thoracic Surgery Society.

Dr. Tom C. Nguyen, MD, University of California, San Francisco, said: “This study was a true Heracles analysis and tour deforce showing the impact of Covid on the amount, tendency, and outcome of adult heart surgery.

“The pandemic has changed the world, as we know it, dramatically reducing the amount of heart surgery in adults and exacerbating patient outcomes,” Nguyen added.

Dr. Nguyen et al. In the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020 and the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Dashboard from February 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 I inquired.

Researchers use data from 717,103 adult cardiac surgery patients and more than 20 million Covid-19 patients to determine how the pandemic affected adult cardiac surgery at the national and regional levels. I looked it up.

“Only the STS National Database has the granularity, Covid variables, and long-term follow-up levels to answer the questions posed in this important study,” said Dr. Nguyen.

“Our study also analyzed regional data to give us an idea of ​​how a particular region happened during the Covid pandemic,” Dr. Nguyen added.

Compared to 2019, the amount of adult heart surgery has decreased by 53% nationwide, and selective cases have decreased by 65% ​​in the United States, according to the survey results. Covid also affected non-selective cases, resulting in a 40% reduction.

In addition, the data were isolated, regardless of procedure: isolated coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), isolated aortic valve replacement (AVR), isolated mitral valve replacement (MVR), CABG AVR, CABG MVR, isolated. MV Repair, and CABG MV Repair-Compared to 2019, the number of cases has dropped significantly to 54%.

Regionally, the Mid-Atlantic region (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania) is one of the most affected by the Covid crisis, with a 71% reduction in overall cases and a 75% reduction in selective cases. , Cent reduction in non-selective cases. In another hotspot, the New England region (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island), the overall number of cases decreased by 63%.

Researchers also found that the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions had excellent observation-to-expectation (O / E) ratios of less than 1 prior to Covid’s surge. This represents a better than expected mortality rate. .. However, during the Covid surge, O / E increased by 110% in all adult heart surgery and 167% in isolated CABG. This means that more patients died than expected.

Although the data did not directly address the cause of the increased mortality, many surgeons say that they are currently limited to operating only the most urgent coronary bypass cases and patients who are prone to illness. I will.

“These numbers should not be a deterrent to patients seeking treatment for chest pain and other heart conditions,” said Robin G. Cohen, a doctor of medicine at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. I am directly involved in this research.

“If anything, they warn me to get into the system as soon as possible,” G. Cohen added.

At the time of the presentation, there were 95.4 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths worldwide. The United States accounted for more than 24 million cases and about 400,000 deaths.

Over the past year, the crisis has changed or stopped almost every aspect of society, and the practice of cardiothoracic surgery was clearly immune. Sudden discontinuation of surgery in mid-March 2020 has proven to have widespread consequences, as the adverse effects of cancellation and postponed procedures on patient health are currently recognized.

“We have clearly shown that having heart surgery during Covid increases the risk of morbidity and mortality. There is no doubt that Covid has done a great job to us,” said Dr. Nguyen.

According to Dr. Nguyen, this study is only the first of many “detailed” analyzes to be conducted. Researchers plan to investigate trends and outcomes in Covid and non-Covid patients, as well as further study the effects of Covid on certain adult heart surgery, such as aortic dissection.

