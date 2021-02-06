Health
More patient deaths and less heart surgery associated with Covid effects
Researchers in a new study find that the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis have led to a sharp decline in overall cardiac surgery and an unexplained increase in death after coronary artery bypass grafting. did.
The results of this study were published in the journal The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. This study was presented at the 57th Annual Meeting of the Thoracic Surgery Society.
Dr. Tom C. Nguyen, MD, University of California, San Francisco, said: “This study was a true Heracles analysis and tour deforce showing the impact of Covid on the amount, tendency, and outcome of adult heart surgery.
“The pandemic has changed the world, as we know it, dramatically reducing the amount of heart surgery in adults and exacerbating patient outcomes,” Nguyen added.
Dr. Nguyen et al. In the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020 and the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Dashboard from February 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 I inquired.
Researchers use data from 717,103 adult cardiac surgery patients and more than 20 million Covid-19 patients to determine how the pandemic affected adult cardiac surgery at the national and regional levels. I looked it up.
“Only the STS National Database has the granularity, Covid variables, and long-term follow-up levels to answer the questions posed in this important study,” said Dr. Nguyen.
“Our study also analyzed regional data to give us an idea of how a particular region happened during the Covid pandemic,” Dr. Nguyen added.
Compared to 2019, the amount of adult heart surgery has decreased by 53% nationwide, and selective cases have decreased by 65% in the United States, according to the survey results. Covid also affected non-selective cases, resulting in a 40% reduction.
In addition, the data were isolated, regardless of procedure: isolated coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), isolated aortic valve replacement (AVR), isolated mitral valve replacement (MVR), CABG AVR, CABG MVR, isolated. MV Repair, and CABG MV Repair-Compared to 2019, the number of cases has dropped significantly to 54%.
Regionally, the Mid-Atlantic region (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania) is one of the most affected by the Covid crisis, with a 71% reduction in overall cases and a 75% reduction in selective cases. , Cent reduction in non-selective cases. In another hotspot, the New England region (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island), the overall number of cases decreased by 63%.
Researchers also found that the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions had excellent observation-to-expectation (O / E) ratios of less than 1 prior to Covid’s surge. This represents a better than expected mortality rate. .. However, during the Covid surge, O / E increased by 110% in all adult heart surgery and 167% in isolated CABG. This means that more patients died than expected.
Although the data did not directly address the cause of the increased mortality, many surgeons say that they are currently limited to operating only the most urgent coronary bypass cases and patients who are prone to illness. I will.
“These numbers should not be a deterrent to patients seeking treatment for chest pain and other heart conditions,” said Robin G. Cohen, a doctor of medicine at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. I am directly involved in this research.
“If anything, they warn me to get into the system as soon as possible,” G. Cohen added.
At the time of the presentation, there were 95.4 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with more than 2 million deaths worldwide. The United States accounted for more than 24 million cases and about 400,000 deaths.
Over the past year, the crisis has changed or stopped almost every aspect of society, and the practice of cardiothoracic surgery was clearly immune. Sudden discontinuation of surgery in mid-March 2020 has proven to have widespread consequences, as the adverse effects of cancellation and postponed procedures on patient health are currently recognized.
“We have clearly shown that having heart surgery during Covid increases the risk of morbidity and mortality. There is no doubt that Covid has done a great job to us,” said Dr. Nguyen.
According to Dr. Nguyen, this study is only the first of many “detailed” analyzes to be conducted. Researchers plan to investigate trends and outcomes in Covid and non-Covid patients, as well as further study the effects of Covid on certain adult heart surgery, such as aortic dissection.
Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter
This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]