St. Joseph County has the lowest number of viruses since September | Coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph County continues to decline, reaching its lowest level since September, while vaccination efforts are increasing.
According to data from the St. Joseph County Health Department, there were 1,019 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Friday, the lowest number since late September when more than 1,000 active cases. The highest level of county cases was 4,084 in late November, and active cases have declined since then, with the exception of a slight rise after Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The county reported a 7-day moving average of 64 new cases per day on Friday. A month ago, the average was about 155 new cases per day.
The amount of vaccination given also increased last week. According to county health data, 6,310 residents of St. Joseph County received both vaccines, and 24,385 received the first. As of January 29, 4,407 residents were fully vaccinated and 19,235 were first vaccinated.
The decrease in the number of cases in January corresponded to the decrease in the number of coronavirus-related deaths. The county reported 47 deaths in January, 108 in December, 76 in November, and 72 in October. The county has reported six deaths so far in February.
In St. Joseph County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped from 48 last week to 33 this week.
Across the state, Indiana reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, killing an additional 49. The number on Friday brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Indiana to 635,171 and the number of deaths to 11,280 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Indiana Vaccine Dashboard reported that more than 40,000 vaccines have been distributed in the last 24 hours, for a total of more than 191,000 Hoogers have been fully vaccinated.
New incidents are declining both locally and nationally, but health officials are urging the public to refrain from hosting a large Super Bowl party this weekend.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made several media appearances this week urging Americans to minimize the Super Bowl festival.
“I don’t want to party with people I don’t have much contact with,” Forch told NBC’s “Today” show. “I don’t know if they’re infected, so at least this time I just lie down and cool down.”
Indiana Health Department data show Elkhart County, where 486 active cases have been diagnosed in the last 14 days. LaPorte County has a total of 454 active cases, and Marshall County has 207 active cases.
