Much higher actual coronavirus infection than confirmed cases, model show: Shot »TechnoCodex

Because the coronavirus reached the United States, officers and residents also measured the severity of the deployment, especially by monitoring one measurement. The number of new situations confirmed by daily testing. Of course, it is clear in all respects that this amount is a conservative expression due to lack of testing.

Today, Columbia University’s analytical crew has created a mathematical mannequin that provides a more complete and scary image of how large numbers of viruses circulate in our community.

It estimates the number of individuals who will never be counted as a result of them being never tested. And it definitely solves the much more important second query, but it has never been reliably estimated. What is the full diversity of people who feel actively infected on a particular day? This includes things that may have been previously contaminated, but can still shed the virus and spread the disease.

Mannequin Conclusion: Exactly different energetic situations on a particular day, that is, people who felt newly contaminated or still infectious, probably occurred 10 times in various official reported situations of the day. I will.

The mannequin has not been revealed and peer-reviewed, but the principal investigator Jeffrey Shaman, Infectious disease specialist at Columbia University. Information was shared only with NPR. Here’s an amazing addition.

The missed situation remains a major drawback

To give behind-the-scenes estimates, the researcher’s first step was to estimate the number of people actually infected for each day of the outbreak so far. They were then counted as tested and confirmed cases, as opposed to the amount they received.

This discrepancy alone was great. Sherman estimates that in all pandemics, five more people were contaminated than reported.

“The numbers are greatly amplified,” says Sherman. “Looking at the confirmed cases, we can actually see only the tip of the iceberg.”

The price of tests in the United States has improved over time. Sherman mannequins discovered that in the first stages of the pandemic, only one of the ten situations was reported. By early May, it had risen to at least one-sixth. By September it was one-fifth.

Sherman estimates that over the past three months, official tally have generally counted one in four infections. In other words, Sherman says it’s best to multiply the daily report volume by 4 to get a precise picture of the particular diversity of new situations per day.

It gets worse — taking into account the current energetic infections

Even estimating the true diversity of new infections on a daily basis cannot provide a complete picture of how dangerous it is to interact properly with people in your group now.

Sherman’s estimates of how many individuals have become infected daily only tell you who is the brand new case. However, people continue to be infected “on average 3-4 days,” says Sherman.

Therefore, to fully admire the degree of risk for a particular day, one needs to rely more on those who are shedding the virus even though the infection started early.

“Many people don’t know they have this virus,” says Sherman. “Even those who were finally wiped and confirmed were contagious before the onset of symptoms.”

This is the next step for shaman mannequins. He estimates that the diversity of people who actively shed the virus on a particular day is about 10 cases of the daily diversity of newly reported situations.

How many individuals does this add? Now, the worst day of the new situation reported so far — January 2 — 91 out of 100,000 people in the United States optimistically investigated. However, Sherman estimates that 998 out of 100,000 people were really actively shedding the virus that same day.

The peak was exacerbated in many jurisdictions. In Los Angeles County, at the peak of the winter surge, 3% of the county’s population, or about 3,000 per 100,000, was contagious, says Sherman.

Since then, infections have slowed significantly across the United States. But, nevertheless, it is well above the daylight savings time highs. And Sherman estimates that as of the last Saturday, 1.25 million people across the country were actively shedding the virus.

“It’s a very, very high level,” says Sherman. “Still, it means that there are many people who are actively infected, infected, and at risk.”

Why this means we don’t rush to open

The findings give urgency to the promotion of vaccination of Americans, says Sherman. And that means Americans may want to maintain an excessive diploma in body distance and masking until many additional people are vaccinated.

“Given how many people are infected now, I’m going to get more people infected with the virus before vaccination,” says Sherman.

Ashish Jha, a public health researcher and dean at Brown University’s School of Public Health, cannot evaluate the mannequin methodology because it is not publicly available, but considers these new fashions to be “really important.”

“It’s not what people really care about,’how many people happened in my town or state yesterday,’” says Jha. “It’s” How many people around me are infected when I’m out? How many people around me are potentially spreading the virus? This is the first [work] I’ve seen it really trying to achieve it. ”

One-third of Americans are already polluted.

In addition, the persistent interval of over-infection in the United States means that a significant proportion of U.S. residents are now contaminated, beyond what the aggregated reports indicate. National shamans currently estimate that about 120 million people are polluted, more than one-third of the population of the United States.

The mannequin also provides quotes for all states.

There is a considerable amount of variation. As an example, in North Dakota and New York, Sherman estimates that about half of the population is currently contaminated. “They may be approaching herd immunity there,” he says.

However, Sherman also said that the immunity gained from infection can diminish faster than a sufficient number of people are vaccinated to control outbreaks, especially in delicate and asymptomatic situations. Is warned. In addition, it is not known what a pre-infection safety diploma will look like against some of the new variants just discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.Many scientists become more and more frequent in the United States

Also, in many different states, the proportion of polluted people is much lower. And U.S. generals estimate that an estimated one-third is contaminated, far from the 70-85% estimate that scientists must have immunity before the pandemic begins to resolve here. ..

Sherman’s conclusion: “I don’t think we should think psychologically about any kind of transition to the post-pandemic stage and the true resumption by the summer.”

“The important thing is not to be overly enthusiastic now, but to think we’re done with this,” he says.

Comparison of this mannequin with previous quotes

Sherman is not the main person trying to estimate the number of infections missed by the test. This is part of his assessment, not a complete modeling of energy infections, but the same as in previous analyzes.

In fact, we find that the exact daily infection is about 4 instances larger than reported. Sherman is considerably more optimistic than previous estimates by researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.These studies Some estimated from blood sampling It was like an antibody against the coronavirus — this is evidence of a previous infection.They have the exact number of infections Ten times It increased more than reported.

Another study by researchers using the CDC A more rudimentary model It appears that there are eight more instances than reported, compared to the model that the Sherman crew deployed together and identified the exact infection.

So how did the shaman crew give you their quote? They started with two items of perceived data: the first was the number of people optimistically examined daily for the reason for the beginning of the pandemic. The second was a set of anonymous cell phone location information provided by the company SafeGraph. It advised how people are mixed by moving together on the outer walls of the house every day. Interests like grocery stores and restaurants. “

The crew then entered this information into the PC program. The program primarily sought to find the absolute best response to a variable of value made by the crew. Absent I know — issues such as how many situations I missed every day. And how long have people been infected?

The program successfully performed a number of simulations for each day of the pandemic to see which solution mixture would be able to accurately predict the number of reported situations within the next few days. Did. In a nutshell, Sherman says, “We look for the best solution for observable data.”

NPR’s Sydney Lupkin contributed to this report.