Is it okay to jump first on the vaccine line?

The COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply. Many people who want a shot are not yet able to get a shot because they are not yet qualified or will not be available, according to the priorities set by the state or county.

In an ideal world, he says, there will be universal access to vaccines right now. Faith E. FletcherFletcher is a bioethicist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, “Don’t put individuals in a position to face a moral dilemma as to whether I should accept this vaccination?” Hastings Center, A major US research institute in bioethics.

Currently, the United States is in the midst of deploying COVID-19 immunization, and eligibility rules vary by state, county, and even across town boundaries.The CDC guidelines for fair distribution Revised by state, Because the governor is under pressure to speed up the distribution of resources that are still lacking. Eligibility for vaccination depends not only on your age and occupation, but also on where you live, where you work, and who you know.

It all may look pretty unfair. Is it fair to line up if the system seems to be non-functional?

NPR is three bioethicists — with Fletcher Ruth Faden, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, and Gabriel Lázaro-Muñoz To infer what is right at Baylor College of Medicine.

If you hear at a grocery store where the extras are wasted, is it fair to get it, even if it’s not your turn?

The panel was unanimous. “100% yes,” says Lázaro-Muñoz. If there is a real risk of the dose being wasted and you are there and want it, you should take it. Still, ethicists quoted the warning.

The dose from the thawed and opened vaccine vial is Used or thrown within 6 hours..Therefore, if there are several additional doses at the local pharmacy due to cancellation, or Freezer failure If the vaccine causes it to thaw unexpectedly, it is ethical to accept the vaccine, which would otherwise be placed in the trash, even for healthy young people who are not eligible for the vaccine.

“If you take it, you are helping to reduce the risk of getting COVID yourself, and the risks that others may face by interacting with you,” Lázaro-Muñoz said. I will add.

But even if the move is ethically acceptable, Faden says there may be other attempts that seem ethically favorable. For example, “it would be nice if we had colleagues or neighbors’ families who were already in the priority group and could call them and help them get there,” she says. Or, if you have friends who are at higher risk than you, for example if you have serious comorbidities, it may be desirable to match the “additional” dose, even if you are not yet officially eligible for the vaccine.

Eligibility for vaccination depends not only on your age and occupation, but also on where you live, where you work, and who you know.

According to Faden, pharmacies can also improve the situation by first offering it to older people who are considered to be at very high risk of getting sick when infected with the virus. “One of the things pharmacies can do is move to a PA system and say,” Is there anyone in the store over the age of 60 who needs a vaccine? “

“But sometimes it doesn’t work that way, and the worst result of a Pfizer or pre-modelna vaccine vial is that even a single dose must be discarded,” says Faden.

If I’m not qualified in my county, but lived in the county next to me, I might be qualified, do I have to drive to get it?

In this case, the answer is “100% no,” says Lázaro-Muñoz.

Here, he says, you haven’t prevented the vaccine dose from being wasted. Instead, you are taking the slot intended for your neighbor.

“Currently, the allocation is very limited. The counties that have these vaccines are having a hard time getting them. Get the vaccines, given the population and what the population needs. “We do,” says Lázaro-Muñoz.

Fletcher said that those who are actively engaged in line-cutting, that is, those who are strategically positioned to receive vaccines that are not targeted at them, may be acting with “vaccine qualifications”. There is sex. “The county is over, or said, because they access and skip the line and believe they are accustomed to access and deserve resources that others may not have.”

For example, if people in affluent areas go to poor areas where COVID-19 vaccination is prioritized, outsiders Bend their privileges, Fletcher says. “They have access to transportation. They have access. To information, to the internetIt is a move to undermine efforts to reduce health inequality.

“The system relies on people to present themselves accurately. Through this, people have a theme, even if the rules are not always the best ethically possible rules. You have to follow the rules of the game, “says Faden. For example, if the neighboring county is deliberately acting as a vaccination hub in your area, it makes sense to make an appointment when you are eligible. But if those appointments aren’t for you yet, you shouldn’t break the rules and get them.

Fadden admits that some places were slower to shoot than others, which led to considerable frustration.But the state Incorporate lessons From the first few weeks of vaccination, and working to get the vaccine more efficient and impartial. At this stage, she says. [resist the temptation to seek vaccines across borders] And I hope their states will soon self-correct and do a better job. “

And if the situation seems unfair, Faden says that elected officials should definitely be organized, protested, or sent by phone or email. Helps improve the system.. Instead of cheating, she says, “we should put pressure on changing the rules.”

Why should smokers take precedence over nonsmokers?

For some people, smoking is a voluntary act. For others, it’s an addiction they couldn’t stop. Anyway, current or previous smokers are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with COVID-19.

CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board provides prioritization advice Preliminary method last fall, Smoking High-risk medical condition And recommend it smoker, Like many other underlying conditions, Prioritize vaccines Ahead of the general population of healthy young people.

That ranking doesn’t exactly match the way many Americans judge smokers — Brought addiction to themselves..However Ethical goals According to Lázaro-Muñoz, one of the US government’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines is to save as many lives as possible.

“We are not focusing on which of these lives we find more valuable to society,” he says. “We only prioritize saving lives.”

Identifying smokers as they do not deserve vaccination priorities High risk of severe COVID-19, Is a “slippery slope,” says Fletcher. “For example, people may argue the same about the risks of type 2 diabetes and COVID-19. Some might argue that type 2 diabetes is strongly associated with obesity, but why? Is the vaccine available to individuals? “

She says withholding vaccines from high-risk people in certain health conditions will exacerbate health inequality. Smoking is more common Among the poor and those who live in stressful environments. “We need to focus on how to provide a fair deployment of vaccination to all, especially the most vulnerable, regardless of how the vulnerability occurred,” she says.

“If possible, we might treat one person’s smoking differently than another,” says Faden. For example, whether a person was able to quit but did not try, or whether he started smoking when he should know better. “But we can’t really break it apart, and certainly can’t do it at the time of service, such as when someone presents the COVID-19 vaccine.”

And protecting smokers, along with those at high risk of serious COVID-19, can help reduce the burden on hospitals in this pandemic. “Protecting smokers is actually in all of our interests,” says Faden. “One less group will contribute to the hospitalization burden of this disease.”

Could non-smokers easily lie and cut the line? Even today, some states still require important paperwork from people who come to vaccine reservations, Others are loose, based on Honor system..

“I’m sure there are people who say whatever they can to access the vaccine,” says Lázaro-Muñoz, but he is an exception to this behavior, not “a few unethical neighbors.” I expect it to be an exception. A big loophole that many people try to abuse.

The downside is that people can’t jump over too many hoops and get it. The need for documentation of someone’s smoking habits, or medical records to identify comorbidities, adds barriers to access, has “worse consequences” and risks people being vaccinated. , Says Lázaro-Muñoz.

“I think it’s better to live together [the probability that a small number of people will cheat] As society begins to seek evidence from people, rather than adding requirements to access them, it will be more difficult for society to obtain and put them in herds, “he says. Immunity. “

Copyright NPR2021.