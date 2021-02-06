Vaccine expert Paul Offit believes science will ultimately win

“It definitely hurt me,” said Dr. Ofit, 69, on the phone from his home in Avalon, NJ. This experience left him with an awareness of their vulnerabilities and a deep desire to protect them. The reason he became a pediatrician is that he has written many books on children’s medical needs and is openly advocating the science and value of vaccination. “I think the wounds of our youth will be our adult passion,” he says. “At some level, we always treat ourselves.”

An infectious disease expert, Dr. Ofit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and a member of the US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board. About vaccines. As a virologist who co-invented the vaccine himself, his rotavirus vaccine saves up to 2,000 lives a day worldwide. Offit has helped the FDA review the latest coronavirus vaccine data. He is enthusiastic about their “amazing effect”.

The fact that researchers were able to prove the safety and efficacy of several vaccines within a year of sequencing the virus that causes Covid-19 was a “scientific tour deforce,” Dr. Ofit said. I will. However, the deployment is far from smooth. Partly because the United States has “no plans” at the federal level to distribute the vaccine. This is an oversight due to the Trump administration’s “negativeism and magical thinking.” To make matters worse, nearly four in ten Americans say they don’t. Vaccinations are planned, according to a November survey by the Pew Research Center.

Some of this hesitation is understandable, says Dr. Ofit. Not only was the vaccine developed at record speed, he admits that some of the words surrounding it (such as Operation Warp Speed) are “a little scary.” But he states that clinical trial data are “very encouraging” and that there is little evidence of serious side effects in millions of people already vaccinated worldwide.

Dr. Ofit is particularly concerned about the vigilance of black Americans. Only four in ten said they would be vaccinated at the Pew Research Center, even though black Americans were almost three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than whites. “They didn’t trust the healthcare system and we gained their distrust,” says Dr. Ofit. He recently praised promotional activities like popular actor and director Tyler Perry, who broadcast his vaccinations in a profitable half. -BET special time.

But for many Americans, there is no data to get rid of their unscientific ideas about vaccination, says Dr. Ofit. Dr. Ofitt nods to those who believed that injections would implant traceable microchips or alter DNA, citing astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s remarks. “You can’t use a reason to persuade someone from the discussion. You didn’t use the reason they came in.”

This does not stop Dr. Ofit’s attempt. Many of his books defend the vaccine from the suspicious claim that it causes autism (“Autism’s False Prophets”, 2008) and claim that parents can reject the vaccine without harming others (“Autism’s False Prophets”, 2008). Deadly Choices “, 2010), or refuting the claim that they may be withheld in the name of religion (“bad faith”, 2015), or that celebrities have the right to avoid them (“bad faith”) , 2018).

This has made Dr. Ofit a hated person in the circle against vaccination. He is not a stranger to the threat of murder and may even demand a bodyguard in his public place. But he says he sees “too many” children suffering from vaccine-preventable illnesses and feels forced to persuade people to make better choices. I will. “We think parents are the best defenders of their children, but that’s not always true,” he says.

Vaccine anxiety is nothing new. The 1802 etching by British satirist James Gillray depicts a crowd of patients developing horrific mutations after being vaccinated with the first ever vaccine, smallpox. “I think there was an anti-vaccine movement the moment we mandated biopharmacy in people’s arms,” says Dr. Ofit.

Part of the problem is that the scientific evidence of vaccines is rarely as compelling as the emotional anecdotes of the enemy. Dr. Ofitt recalls a few years ago when his wife, Bonnie, a fellow pediatrician, was vaccinated against a four-month-old child. Just before she administered the shot, the child had a seizure and died of seizure disorder by the age of five. “If she had been vaccinated five minutes ago, I don’t think there is much data in the world. I would have convinced her mother that something other than the vaccine caused it,” says Dr. Ofit. ..

Dr. Ofitt wanted to be a doctor from an early age. Some of them were inspired by the “wonderful, amazing man” who claimed to have saved his life as his own pediatrician. The doctor diagnosed Dr. Ofit, aged 5, as follows: The spleen ruptured and he took him to the hospital himself. “He was an icon for me,” says Dr. Ofit. This strengthened his desire to take care of children in particular, along with long-term hospitalization for clubfoot in the same year.

His plan to become a private pediatrician at the University of Maryland School of Medicine changed, and after studying with Dr. Ellen Wald, a leader in the field, he became interested in infectious diseases. Dr. Ofitt’s desire to combine this study with pediatrics led him to the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, where he began researching rotavirus in 1980. Rotavirus is a diarrheal disease that kills 600,000 children annually, primarily in poor countries.

“Even if it’s the first paragraph of every grant you write, you never really think you’re making a vaccine,” says Dr. Ofit. However, after 26 years of work, he was recommended by RotaTeq, the FDA in 2006, to all babies (among other rotavirus vaccines currently available) by both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I am. Dr. Ofit continues to thank Merck for its decision to manufacture and distribute RotaTeq, as pharmaceutical companies tend to do it. Prioritize medications that you take daily, not once or twice in your lifetime. “There is no such thing as a blockbuster vaccine,” he says.

Like many infectious disease experts, Dr. Ofit is wary of the politicization of science during a pandemic, which he accuses of unnecessary American death. “Science is provable. There are no two sides,” he says. But he continues to be encouraged by the work of using data to try to change people’s minds. He is fascinated by the fact that numerous studies that disprove the link between vaccines and autism have helped push vaccine opponents to the limit. “I think it’s a long race. In the end, science wins,” he says.

This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.