Annapolis, Maryland February 6 Coronavirus Updates and News

Maryland donated approximately $ 11 million to Anne Arundel County on Thursday to support the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the Anne Arundel County Health Department will receive $ 10,947,441 to support the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine. (Shutterstock) Anne Arundel County, Maryland — Maryland has donated approximately $ 11 million to Anne Arundel County to step up its coronavirus vaccination efforts. Governor Larry Hogan announced funding on Thursday, funding all jurisdictions based on population. Overall, Hogan distributed $ 123.2 million. read more

The federal government is tracking cases and deaths of coronavirus in nursing homes, including Annapolis. Annapolis, Maryland-The coronavirus pandemic has devastated nursing homes across the United States, with thousands of cases and deaths reported weekly. However, the number of cases of nursing home residents has been declining in recent weeks. The Federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services tracks the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus in nursing homes, including Annapolis. CMS reported about 15,000 nursing … read more

Anne Arundel County companies are looking to recover. This is how local leaders plan to delve into the coronavirus recession. Anne Arundel County, Maryland — As Anne Arundel County approaches a year after the first coronavirus infection, local entrepreneurs want to uncover a prolonged economic decline. Some leaders predict that the facility will face “new normal” … read more



Organized by the Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce, this event runs for an hour. Crofton, Maryland — Luminis Health Ann Alandel Medical Center will lead a virtual presentation on the COVID 19 vaccine starting Friday at 9am. Organized by the Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce, this event runs for an hour. The topics discussed are: How vaccines work Transmission and herd immunity History of mRNA vaccine technology General vaccine response Risks and benefits Special considerations such as pregnancy … read more

